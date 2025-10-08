Kris Jenner Ditches Signature Black Pixie Cut For New Blonde ‘Do

Instagram

While Kim Kardashian follows in her mom's footsteps sporting the iconic black pixie cut, Kris is doing a full 180 for fall!

New hair, who this? Kris Jenner!

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan took to Instagram to debut a brand new look by the hands of hair guru, Chris Appleton.

Starting the clip in a sweatsuit and a towel wrapped around her hair, the pair lip synched Sabrina Carpenter's viral hit "When Did You Get Hot?" while Chris mixed a bowl of hair dye.

Kris then put her hand to the camera to start the seamless transition to show her new bleach-blonde bob, ditching her signature black pixie cut.

The momager donned a black top, leather blazer and gold necklace with an emerald in the center at the end of the transition along with a fresh face of makeup.

"Blondie @krisjenner," reads the caption on the post which she collaborated with Chris and Ashley Kholm, a makeup artist.

Ashley wrote: "Uhhh she looks incredible 😍 we did that !!!"

"Love👏👏👏," Selling Sunsets star Chrishell Stause also wrote in the comments section.

"LOVEEEE," Food Good -- longtime friend of the Kardashian family -- wrote.

The 69-year-old mother of six has been sporting her hair at chin length for some time now. Meanwhile, her daughter Kim Kardashian followed in her mom's footsteps and sported a pixie cut.

Kim attended the Maison Margiela Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025 in Paris, France sporting the new look.

While fans were shocked at the daring move -- Kim quickly clarified it was just a wig.