Louis Tomlinson Recalls Finding Out About Liam Payne's Death From Niall Horan

Getty

"He was definitely struggling at that time in his life," Louis said of his fellow One Direction bandmate, who died at 31 years old after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Louis Tomlinson is revealing moment he found out about Liam Payne's death.

While appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the One Direction alum opened up about the moment fellow bandmate Niall Horan informed him of their friend's death.

"I had the same feeling that I had with Félicité," said Tomlinson -- referencing his late sister who died at age 18 in March 2019.

Louis was in the car in Los Angeles when he learned of Liam's death from Niall on Wednesday October 16 2024, after the 31-year-old singer fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"I think anyone has this when they’re around someone who's struggling -- my 150% wasn't nearly enough."

He continued: "And that's when it's my own arrogance thinking that I could have helped really, because it was so much deeper than what I could have done for him."

One Direction was together for approximately six years from their formation in 2010 to their announcement of an indefinite hiatus in 2016. The group, initially five members, sold millions of records, travelled around the world and grew up together in front of the eyes of the public.

Louis reflected on his tribute post he shared following Liam's death.

"When I put up my post about him... I really wanted him to be remembered the way that he should be remembered," he began.

The "Lemonade" singer said he could "go on and talk all day" about Liam and how "amazing" he was.

"I think we all looked up to him," he said.

"I don't think we would have been brave enough to say at that age when I was in the band, I think I would've had too much pride, but we all looked up to him massively."

At the time of Liam's death, Louis shared a photo of Liam hugging Louis and smiling, and shared how "devastated" he was to have "lost a brother."

He referred to Liam by the nickname "Payno" and described him as "such a positive, funny and kind soul."

While noting he was "struggling" with the idea of saying "goodbye," he emphasized how thankful he was to have known him.

"I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life," he shared giving an insight into their friendship after the band.

"I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be."