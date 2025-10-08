How Nicole Kidman Hinted at Keith Urban Split In Vogue Cover Story

Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue/Getty

Nicole Kidman covers the new issue of Vogue -- and while she doesn't open up about her split from Keith Urban, the reporter who spoke with her for the accompanying interview said the separation didn't come as much of a surprise after their conversations together for the piece.

For most of the interview, Kidman reflects on her career -- at one point agreeing with the interviewer, who admitted to being "nonplussed" about Eyes Wide Shut -- and getting over loss in her life, following the sudden deaths of friends and family.

While news of Kidman's separation and subsequent filing for divorce hadn't broken when reporter Wendell Steavenson spoke with the actress for the profile, Steavenson wrote in the finished piece that "During our conversations I had guessed as much, but I didn’t want to pry," before pointing to one quote that stood out in retrospect.

"When I asked about how she felt now, in her 50s, I had expected to hear a nice trite response about the sagacity of age. Instead Kidman was wry, rueful, unsure of herself," wrote Steavenson, adding, "She said: 'How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn't going in that direction?'"

Kidman also spoke with the publication about spending the summer in Europe, where she and Sandra Bullock filmed Practical Magic 2, with their children. Nicole shared a ton of photos from their vacation to Instagram, none of which included Urban.

"Going to Hyde Park and concerts, Glastonbury and Salisbury—so much summer fun—Evita, seeing theater, walking Hampstead Heath, swimming there," the Big Little Lies star said of the experience. "Went to Portugal, went to Greece, had my nieces and nephews around, lots of family: my sister, my best friend since I was four, and her three children. A very tight group."

She added that she has a lot of "ride-or-die friendships" in Nashville for support, citing Reese Witherspoon and a few buddies in the medical field. Of experiencing loss, she also told Vogue that she uses it to fuel her work, adding, "That's the beauty of what I do. There's a place for some of this to explode, implode, process, discover."

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in September, one day after news hit that the pair had separated.

The two, who tied the knot back in 2006, have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer -- with the outlet claiming Kidman has been caring for the couple's two daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

The two share Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. Kidman also shares two children with ex Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," also in the same city, one source told TMZ.