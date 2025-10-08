'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Finale Ends with Shocking Twist for Selena Gomez

Disney

Fans took to social media to share their opinion on the finale before -- before Gomez's costar David Henrie revealed "there's a lot more to come."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place fans were given a shocking end to the Season 2 finale and Selena Gomez's character.

If you didn't gather from the first sentence, this story contains spoilers .

Gomez has been making frequent guest appearances on the spinoff of Wizards of Waverly Place, the show that catapulted her to international fame, as her character, Alex Russo. She is also an executive producer of the Disney series.

In the reboot, David Henrie's character Justin Russo chose to lead a normal -- and mortal -- life with his family. That was until Alex showed up with Billie -- a wizard in training -- in need of help. Justin is then thrust back into the world of magic in order to keep the future of the Wizard World out of harms way.

When Billie showed up with Alex, nobody knew who Billie's family was or where she'd come from. However, it was revealed in the two-part Season 2 finale that this was due to a memory wiping spell.

It doesn't stop there. The finale revealed Gomez's character, Alex is actually Billie's mom.

Alex wiped everyone's memory of this fact when she dropped Billie off at wizards boarding school when she was younger in order to keep her hidden from her evil grandfather.

During a fight with Billie's grandfather Morsus, the secret was revealed, leaving Alex and Billie to have just moments together as mother and daughter before Alex seemingly sacrificed her life for Billie.

Alex pushed Morsus through a portal and let it close behind them.

Fans flocked to social media to share their horrified reactions.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

However, it looks like some may be jumping to conclusions and shouldn't fret too much about Alex's fate -- as Henrie seemingly shut down the possibility that it was the last we see of Alex.

"Alex Russo is tougher than you think," he wrote on X -- before adding, "there’s a lot more to come."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.