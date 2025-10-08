Why Tallulah Willis Is Feeling 'So Full and Emotional' Over Having Dad Bruce Willis' Chin

Getty/Instagram

Willis shares she used to think of her chin as a "dirty sinful malady," slamming those who "planted the seeds of self hate" as she reveals she's come to love the facial feature.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis is opening up about her journey with self-acceptance, going from hating a facial feature that often drew comparisons to her famous father to fully embracing it.

On Wednesday, Tallulah, 31, took to Instagram to share photos of her from a 2024 screening of Pulp Fiction, in which she's seen wearing a hat with her dad's name on it. In the comment, she reflected on her appearance and just how much she looks like her father ... and how it took years for her to realize the similarities are actually "the most precious gift I could be bestowed with."

"My Lordy! if I am NOT this man’s child 💛💛 Wow this is making me so full and emotional this early Wednesday morning," she wrote in her caption. "The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with."

Pointing out how she was bullied in the media over her appearance as a teenager, she said that she "used to not be able to say the word chin out loud" due to the hateful comments.

"It was my dirty sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see. At least that's what you guys said, over and over and over and over," she continued. "What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion!"

Willis concluded her message by saying she's "angry at the adults they planted the seeds of self hate, and I'm proud of myself for the work I've to rip that hate out from the roots! love u all. stay the course."

Tallulah is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, along with siblings Rumer, 37, and Scout, 34. Rumer has also spoken about the criticism she received over her appearance in the past, recalling in 2019 how she was called a "potato head" for her looks.

"When you're 14 or 15, I didn’t really understand having value in myself yet. My mind went to, 'Okay, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued,'" she told HuffPo at the time. "I definitely talked to my mom, and her thing was always, you can't read the comments. You could post the most beautiful picture about how you've gone and you’re helping kids or you're giving your time and someone will still find a way to rag on you."

Rumer was also among those in the comments of Tallulah's new post, sending support by writing, "I love you so much."