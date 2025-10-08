Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Diss Track, Being Her 'Muse' on Life of a Showgirl

New Heights/YouTube/Instagram

On his and his brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shares his thoughts on Swift's new album, including the singer's rumored Charli xcx diss track, "Actually Romantic," while also recalling listening to 'The Life of a Showgirl' for the first time.

Travis Kelce couldn't be more proud of his fiancée Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, but he's remaining coy about being the possible "muse" behind the music.

On Wednesday's episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers shared their thoughts on Swift's album, weighing in on the singer's tracks about Travis -- yes, including that song -- along with her speculated Charli xcx diss track.

Jason, 37, shared that "Opalite" and "Eldest Daughter" were his initial "top two" songs on the album, while also noting that his "other top three," include "The Fate of Ophelia," the title track, "The Life of a Showgirl," and "Actually Romantic." After Jason named the latter, Travis, 36, chimed in.

"I like 'Actually Romantic' a lot," he said, to which Travis shared, "That's become, I wouldn't say my new favorite, but that's the one I catch myself going to whenever I look at the list. It's got that alternative rock, like fun '90s rock. I love that s--t."

"She makes talking s--t sound so sweet," he added.

Following the release of The Life of a Showgirl, Swifties immediately took to social media to react and decode the lyrics, with many speculating that "Actually Romantic" is a diss track about Charli xcx, and a response to the British singer's song, "Sympathy Is a Knife," which some fans claim is about Swift.

“I heard you called me boring Barbie when the coke's got you brave," Swift kicks the song off, after Charli referenced the party drug in her song "365" in a lyric about "doing a little key."

Later in the song, Swift adds more fuel to the fire with: "High-fived my ex, and then you said you're glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face."

The pop star, for her part, has not revealed the official subject of the song. In the Amazon Music introduction of "Actually Romantic," per People, Swift described the track as "a song about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about. And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea."

Meanwhile, also during Wednesday's podcast, Jason brought up the song everyone wanted him to weigh in on, "Wood," which is undoubtedly about Travis' .... "manhood."

When Jason asked his brother how he feels about the song, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said it's a "great song," to which Jason further prompted, "Do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?"

"No," Travis replied. "Any song that she references me in is very..."

“That's not just any song. This is a very specific you," Jason chimed in, jokingly adding, "It's not just you. It's an appendage. ... It's a very specific thing."

"What? I think you're not understanding the song," Travis quipped, to which Jason jokingly exclaimed at his brother, "Jesus Christ, Travis. Come on!"

"Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see,'" Jason said, quoting the lyrics, causing Travis to burst into laughter. The former NFL star then joked, "I thought Redwood was a little bit ... that's a generous word, I think. I think if someone wrote a song about me, it'd be like Japanese Maple, sometimes can see."

Travis continued to laugh, with Jason joining in, before the latter noted that he genuinely likes the song. "That song's great though. The beat to that song is fantastic," Jason said. "That's right up my alley, so well done."

Earlier on in the conversation, Travis recalled the moment he heard Swift's album for the first time, sharing what it felt like to listen to her new music in front of her.

"I presume that you were listening to them while Taylor was in the room with you?" Jason asked. "Does that feel weird when an artist is in the same room with you and you're listening to the lyrics?"

"It's a different feel, for sure, but I got used to it real quick … I just listen to it wholeheartedly, because it's her creation, you just want to appreciate it for what it is, you know?" Travis explained. "And I think that's the biggest thing is to make sure that the person you're in the room with knows you're open to what they're creating."

"It was fun to hear all these come together, knowing that a few of them -- as she's mentioned -- have been about our life together," he added. "It's just been fun to see everybody depict them and all the videos online and people dancing and smiling and having a blast with this."

Travis also confirmed that he "100%" listened to tracks while they were still unfinished, noting that it "really makes you appreciate" the creative process.

As the NFL star noted, several of Swift's songs are undoubtedly about their relationship. In addition to "Wood," the songs "Opalite," "The Fate of Ophelia," "Wi$h Li$t," "Eldest Daughter," and "Honey" are speculated to be about Travis.

Despite this, Travis apparently doesn't necessarily consider himself to be Swift's "muse."

When Jason told his brother that he's "a main creative muse to this whole thing happening," Travis brushed off Jason's comment, interjecting, "I'm just the lucky man that gets to be, you know, the support system for Taylor while she drops one of the coolest albums that I’ve ever listened to, that the world's seen. I'm excited for her. I’m happy for her. Everything seems to have gone perfectly, all this planning."

"You see it from start to finish. She started this thing in the middle of her tour in Europe. To see it all unfold and come together and her connect the dots -- from the strategic planning to how the album was all going to look -- then listen to the music, and everything comes together," he continued. "And her finally getting that 12th song, and being like, 'I think it's done.'"