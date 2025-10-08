Underage Student Claims Teacher Exposed Herself In Video Chat From Shower: Police

The 30-year-old teacher allegedly accepted a friend request on Snapchat from the student before keeping in contact with them through the app and making the arrangement.

A Kentucky teacher is facing criminal charges after allegedly planning to meet an underage student for sex.

Krystal Sims, a substitute teacher, was arrested after she, per police, communicated with a male student for the purposes of sex and allegedly exposed herself during a video call, which she placed from the shower.

On October 1, a deputy from the Barren Country Sheriff's Office received intel about the suspect, per ABC 13. According to an arrest citation, a student told the deputy that he met Sims while she was a sub at his school school, before sending a friend request to her on Snapchat, which she accepted.

The pair allegedly stayed in contact over the app, with the student claiming to deputies that on August 22, he and Sims began speaking about meeting in Cave City to allegedly have sex. According to the arrest citation, the student recorded a phone call between the pair.

"A female is heard on the call asking if the juvenile is coming to meet with her when the call begins," read the docs.

The student claimed the two spoke via a video call -- which he did not record -- in which the teacher is accused of exposing her breast while in the shower.

"I also learned there were others present when this call was made and they also stated they could see the above female's breast in the call," wrote the detective.

When questioned by authorities, Sims allegedly said that she received friend requests from a number of students, but denied them all.

However, after the 30-year-old teacher was then showed the recorded call, she confirmed it was her voice. She then allegedly claimed she agreed to meet the student simply so he could apologize for "the way he acted in class," per the docs.

Sims has been charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor for sexual activity by electronic means following the alleged incident, which occurred in August, according to records.

Her lawyer told PEOPLE she plans to enter a not guilty plea, adding, "As with almost all matters that make their way into the criminal justice system, there is certainly much more information than that which has been reported at this juncture."