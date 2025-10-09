Brianna LaPaglia Emotionally Details 'Bad Relationship' with Zach Bryan on Special Forces: 'Nobody Knew'

FOX

"I lost sight of myself and I just didn't want to be here anymore," she tells the directing staff, breaking down in tears.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is reflecting on a tough moment in her life -- her relationship with country singer Zach Bryan -- on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

In a preview clip from tonight's episode of the FOX reality show, LaPaglia, 26, says her experience on the show thus far has been "hard," before being asked by directing staff (DS) her intention for competing.

"I think I'm here just to not give up. I feel like I kind of gave up on myself last year, just mentally," explained the podcast post.

"I was in a bad relationship, but it was like a public relationship with a famous person," she continued, not naming Bryan outright. "And it was just like ... I would leave my house with a smile, but like nobody knew what was happening. I was in a bad spot. I lost sight of myself and I just didn't want to be here anymore."

In October 2024, Bryan, 29, announced their split through an Instagram story.

"I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he said at the time. "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her."

"With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry," Bryan concluded. "I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

A month later, in November 2024, LaPaglia opened up about the relationship on the BFFs: Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast, alongside co-host Josh Richards, 23, and former host Dave Portnoy, 48, alleging months of emotional abuse.

"I was made to hate so many things about myself I once loved," she shared tearfully. "I don't think that's how any relationship should ever be."

LaPaglia also claimed she was offered $12 million dollars to sign an NDA.

"It was a moral battle, from the beginning I was like, "F you, I don't want your money,' but then I look at my family who comes from nothing and they were like 'take the money," she shared, adding she turned the alleged offer down. "I'm not going to be able to sleep at night if I take this dude's money."

Bryan has not directly responded to the allegations of emotional abuse.

Almost a year since their split, she continues hosting the popular BFFs podcast, amassing 400,000 monthly listeners and participating in the intense reality show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Speaking with TooFab before the season premiere, LaPaglia revealed what her involvement on the television series means to her, saying, "Yeah, I think it was just to prove that life is so much bigger than the things that happened to us."