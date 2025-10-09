Julia Roberts Reveals Her Drink of Choice & Experience With Drugs: 'What's Happening?!'

WWHL

The Academy Award-winning actress also opened up about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey and the extremes Oprah went to for Roberts' baby shower.

Looks like Julia Roberts will be sticking to her drink of choice!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the award-winning actress was asked by an audience member what the craziest rumor she has heard about herself in the tabloids was.

"Well, all tabloid reporting is pretty crazy," Julie began.

"I've dated boys I've never met, lots of them, and I just thought, 'That sounds great!'" she exclaimed.

She continued: "Maybe being a drug addict or maybe being late for work which I have never been. That was more upsetting than being accused of being a drug addict."

Roberts emphasized that being late for work goes against her "moral compass."

The conversation led host Cohen to pry into Roberts' history with any form of drugs asking, "Did you dabble in anything?"

"No," Roberts revealed. "I smoked pot one time with a friend who was prolific at smoking pot and it just seemed like, 'Yeah, yeah!' and then I was just like, 'WHAT'S HAPPENING?!'"

"It was not your jam," Cohen added, to which Roberts agreed.

The After The Hunt star then shared how she preferred to "dabble" in alcohol rather than drugs, adding her drink of choice as "either red wine or vodka."

"I've never had a martini," Roberts said, before revealing she was drinking vodka soda during the show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts opened up about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey -- after an audience member asked the 57-year-old to share her favorite story or memory of the talk show host.

"Well, my favorite story I probably wouldn't share here," she began.

"But actually I will say this, she could not come to our baby shower and we live in a very remote place. She somehow managed -- in a place that you cannot even send me a nice bouquet of flowers on my birthday -- she got a truck to pull up late at night. And had two beautiful chests with baby things one for Phinn and one for Hazel delivered," Roberts recalled.

She remembered feeling completely in awe of Winfrey's capabilities.

"We were all just like looking at the trucker and the truck and the things and just like, 'Only Oprah could do this,'" she concluded.