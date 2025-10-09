Justin Bieber Responds After His Mother Pattie Says She's Praying for Him

Instagram

After Justin's mother Pattie Mallette shared an Instagram post declaring she's "praying for you always" and asking for healing, the singer responded -- revealing the "only thing I need healing from" in the comments.

On September 22, Mallette went to her Instagram page to share a post about her 31-year-old son -- including a number of photos in which he's wearing a shirt reading, "Pray for Me," from his "Speed Demon" music video.

"We're cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏" she wrote in her lengthy caption.

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain -- be broken in Jesus' name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS," her religious post continued.

"Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord," she concluded. "Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥"

Four weeks after her post, Justin finally reacted -- taking to the comments to joke, "Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong."

Mallette's post came a few days after her son shared a post about Jesus to his own page, in what appeared to be a conversation with ChatGPT about humanity.