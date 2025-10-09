Reba McEntire Calls Out AI Dolly Parton Deathbed Hoax, Sends Love & Prayers

Instagram

Reba McEntire is sending her longtime friend Dolly Parton a heartwarming message after an AI picture of the country superstar on her deathbed began circulating on social media.

"You tell 'em, Dolly, that AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You are out there dying, I'm out here having a baby," said McEntire, 70, in an Instagram video shared on Thursday.

"Well, both of us know I'm too young and you are too old for any of that kind of nonsense," she added. "You better know I’m praying for you. I love you with all my heart, and I can't wait to see you soon."

The concern over Parton's health started after Dolly's sister, Freida Parton, 68, recently took to Facebook to ask her followers to pray for the "Jolene" singer.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida wrote on Tuesday. "Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been (led) to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

After the post, fans of all ages eagerly sent the singer their well-wishes. Yet, the silence from Parton and her family exacerbated the nervous energy on social media, causing users to assume the worst.

But on Wednesday, the "9 to 5" singer herself took to Instagram to address all claims, sharing a video of herself live and well.

"Well, today is October the 8th, and obviously I'm here," she stated. "I know lately everybody thinks I'm sicker than I am, do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here."

"Anyways, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, I appreciate your prayers," explained Parton while on a break from filming commercials for Grand Ole Opry. "I want you to know that I am okay."

Parton described that after her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, passed away in March of this year, she "didn’t take care of [herself]."