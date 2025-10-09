Man Beat Girlfriend's Brother to Death in Front of Her - While on FaceTime with His Own Mother and Son: Police

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Robert Carrasco Jr. pled guilty to beating and killing his girlfriend's brother in front of her because he had gotten him arrested in a previous incident when Carrasco assaulted his sister -- and then the victim's sister tried to lie about how her brother died to protect her boyfriend.

A man in Texas was sentenced Monday for the 2024 murder of another man as part of a plea deal, according to multiple media outlets.

Robert Carrasco Jr., 40, was sentenced to 45 years in Bexar County's 175th District Court for the murder of Jason Banda, 38, per a press release from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office cited by KSAT, KENS, and WOAI. Banda was killed while visiting his sister on April 27, 2024, who also happened to be Carrasco's girlfriend.

The girlfriend and sister was present, according to authorities, when the two men started arguing over a longstanding beef that began when Carrasco allegedly assaulted her in February 2022. Carrasco pleaded guilty at the time and was released on probation, per the San Antonio Express-News.

In September 2022, Banda became involved when he told police where Carrasco was after he was wanted for violating the terms of his probation. Carrasco was then re-arrested for the same assault. This time, he wasn't released until he posted bond in March 2024. One month later, he fatally confronted Banda about that arrest.

That final argument escalated until Carrasco brutally beat and killed Banda in front of his girlfriend, according to the arrest affidavit. Initially, she told police that her brother had been jumped by unknown attackers, but she later admitted that her boyfriend had murdered him in front of her, according to the DA's press release.

In this latest arrest affidavit, the girlfriend and sister purportedly said that Carrasco struck Banda with a gun, and further claimed that he also assaulted her and threatened to hurt her family during the same violent incident.

Carrasco's arrest came after his mother's involvement when she told police that her son had FaceTimed her and his own son during the fatal altercation, according to the DA's office. She told authorities that he admitted to killing Banda on that call.

Her statement led the medical examiner to conduct additional tests and investigators to return to the scene of the crime, all of which subsequently led to the arrest, charge, and now decades-long sentence for Carrasco.

"No act of retaliation can ever justify the loss of a life," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales in his office's statement. "Our office is dedicated to pursuing justice for victims and preventing this kind of violence from taking root in our community."