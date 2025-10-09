Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet's Python Destroying Her Home

Getty

During a new appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift shares her side of the "Snake Gate" saga involving both Kravitz and her mom.

Taylor Swift has now reacted to Zoe Kravitz's claims an unrestrained wreaked havoc at the singer's home.

On Tuesday, Swift, 35, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to share her side of the story -- after Kravitz first spoke about it back in August on the same show. As part of her promotional tour for her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, she shared with Seth Meyers, 51, the real price of fame — getting Lisa Bonet's Burmese python stuck to your bathroom wall, of course.

After the California fires, Kravitz, and her mother, Lisa Bonet, 57, were graciously invited by Swift to stay at her Beverly Hills home. Their visit seemed to be going smoothly, until Swift received a strange call from her head of security.

"My first question was, 'What snake?' I was unaware of the presence of the snake on the premises," explained Swift.

Apparently, Bonet's pet snake, Orpheus, had gotten loose and slithered halfway into her bathroom wall, unable to get out.

"I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it’s important in this situation. OK, so Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It's halfway in the wall. There is a man standing with an ax who just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard," Swift recalled. "There's splinters on the floor. In my mind, they are looking up over their shoulders. This is an Annie Leibovitz shoot."

For Swift, this whole incident was “the chicest thing I ever heard in my life," adding, "It just sounds incredible. I'm sad I didn't see it. All I'm seeing is the elite cheekbones."

Kravitz previously told Meyers she feared ruining her friend's 1930s home, telling the late night host back in mid-August, "it's just something you want to preserve and take care of."

At the time, she recalled "panicking so much" and completely destroying Swift's bathroom. While Taylor knew what happened thanks to her security, she wanted to see how long it would take Kravitz to come clean.

"I know her well enough to know, she is not going to tell me about this until it's fixed," said Swift. "I think it was like three weeks, exactly the amount of time it took to fix the damaged cupboard."

While Kravitz hoped Swift's staff wouldn’t tell her about the damage -- allegedly telling Taylor, "I told them not to tell you" -- the singer added, "Dude I've been laughing about this for three weeks."