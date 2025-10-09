Victoria Beckham Recalls How Spice Girls' Mel B 'Upset' Her in New Doc

Netflix/Getty

In her new eponymous docuseries, Victoria -- AKA Posh Spice -- claims Mel B made a remark "not too long ago" that "upset" her, while sharing why she "realized I didn't belong on stage" after the 2008 Spice Girls reunion tour.

In her new eponymous Netflix docuseries, Victoria recalled how her fellow Spice Girls member allegedly made a remark that "upset" her.

The Spice Girls -- which consisted of Victoria (Posh Spice), Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie "Mel C" Chisolm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice). The group was formed in 1994, and became the best-selling girl group of all time by the time they officially disbanded in 2001.

In the new doc, Victoria, 51, reflected on reuniting with her girls for the 2008 reunion tour, saying, "I hadn't been Posh Spice for such a long time. It was good to be back with them."

The singer went on to launch her fashion line that same year. While Victoria reunited with the Spice Girls once again for the group's 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony performance, she decided against joining the group on their 2019 Spice World tour to focus on her fashion label.

Meanwhile, Mel B -- along with some of the other Spice Girls -- has continued to express their hopes for another reunion, with Mel B publicly criticizing Victoria for not taking part in the 2019 tour.

Victoria admitted in the docuseries that she was "hurt" by something Mel B said to her "too long ago."

"One of the girls actually said to me, and it did upset me not too long ago actually -- it was Melanie B who said to me, 'Don't forget where you've come from,'" she claimed. "I have never forgotten where I've come from. I have never, ever forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason that I'm sitting here now. She might have been grumpy, but she was actually great."

She looked back at reuniting with the girls on the 2008 tour, sharing how it made her realize her time on stage was done.

"It was good to celebrate the Spice Girls, but it was during that tour that I realized I didn't belong on stage. It had been fun, but it wasn't what I loved anymore," Victoria recalled.

"I knew that to start this new chapter of my life, I had to change. Strip the other personas away," she continued. "You know, I buried those boobs in Baden-Baden. I became a simpler, more elegant version of myself and I went to work."

Victoria Beckham -- a three-part documentary series -- follows Victoria as she "prepares for the fashion show of her life," per Netflix.

"From the teenager who restyled her school uniform, to the Spice Girl who fought to be accepted by a notoriously demanding fashion industry, Victoria Beckham is the story of resilience, reinvention and self-discovery," the streamer added in a press release.

For the doc's premiere, Victoria -- who shares Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, with husband David Beckham -- was joined by her family, along with the Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Mel C. Mel B was noticeably absent. However, according to the America's Got Talent judge's recent Instagram posts, she's currently in Los Angeles preparing for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

