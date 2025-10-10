RHOP's Candiace Dillard Reacts to Former Costar Wendy Osefo's Arrest

Getty

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Basset was "floored" by her former costar Wendy Osefo's arrest.

During an appearance on Fox 5 DC on Friday, Dillard Bassett reacted in almost real time to Osefo's detainment, saying she was "shocked" and "shaking" after finding out the news moments before going live.

This morning, TMZ confirmed that Dr. Osefo and her husband, Edward "Eddie" Osefo, were booked on fraud charges in Maryland on Thursday. The reality star is facing 16 charges, including 7 felonies, for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300. She's also facing one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

In the Fox interview, Dillard Bassett expressed sadness, before bringing up RHOP star Karen Huger's recent stint behind bars for DUI, saying "one might opine that perhaps Karen was made an example of" and suggesting the same was happening here.

"$300 and we're arresting a mother and a father?" she continued. "Business owners, entrepreneurs ... we know that the Osefos have a very successful marijuana business, they are providing jobs and opportunities for people of color in the area ... so my first thought is, are they being targeted?"

"I know the Osefos, I know their children, I know their family, I'm heartbroken," she added, before saying, "It just feels like someone is out to get the girls."

"How are two women from the same show — the same show that features African American women in the climate that we're living in today, where people are being picked up and snatched off the street for frivolous nonsense, I would like to see everything before I make my final thoughts," she concluded.

Investigators claim the Osefos misled local police after an alleged home burglary in April of 2024. The couple, who were on vacation in Jamaica, claimed their home had been ransacked.

After the incident, they filed claims for stolen items with two insurance companies; the list included Wendy’s gold diamond anniversary band. The ring, however, not been reported missing in the original filing and Carroll County Sheriff's deputies claim they later saw Osefo wearing the ring on her Instagram.