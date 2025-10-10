Wife of Matlock Star Booted from Show Over Alleged Sexual Assault Slams His Accuser Costar

Getty

David Del Rio's wife Katherine took to social media after her husband was fired from Matlock following a sexual assault accusation from one of his female costars -- slamming the actress, before delating her posts.

The wife of the Matlock star who was fired from the show after an allegation of sexual assault by his costar reportedly called out and mocked the actress in a pair of social media posts she has since deleted.

On Thursday, news broke that actor David Del Rio was booted from the show following an alleged incident involving costar Leah Lewis on Paramount property on September 26. Per TMZ, he was escorted off the lot last week, the same day the allegations were reported.

After Del Rio's exit made headlines yesterday, Lewis took to Instagram to share a photo of her with her mother, writing, "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the take away."

Not long after Del Rio's firing was made public, the actor's wife, Katherine Del Rio, reportedly went to her own Instagram Story to share a closeup of Lewis' face, writing "This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met" -- this according to screenshots taken by Us Magazine, Deadline and Page Six before the post was deleted.

Katherine also shared a photo of her with her own mother, before captioning the Story with the exact same statement Lewis shared to her feed, seemingly mocking the actress' post. That, too, was eventually deleted.

Currently, her Instagram Story feed only includes a photo of the couple's daughter, Lilia, in a Snow White costume. The pair are also parents to daughter Coco, born in March.

So far, Del Rio himself hasn't commented on the allegations.