Gigi Hadid Breaks Into Tears Recalling 'Hard' Criticism After 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Instagram/Getty

"The world was so hard on her," emotionally shares Gigi Hadid, as she reveals her return to the 2025 VS Fashion Show and reacts to negative criticism for her 2015 debut.

Gigi Hadid opened up about the highs and lows of her modeling experience ahead of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Announcing her big return to this year's event in an Instagram video shared to the brand's account, Hadid first described the opportunity to walk for the iconic show as "a dream come true," remarking at her joy at being able to work with her sister, Bella Hadid, in the past.

As she looked back at her first time walking the VS runway, Hadid explained she tried out "two or three times" before booking the gig, before getting choked up and holding back tears as she said she was "just so happy" for that younger version of herself.

"She just wanted it so bad," recounted the model. "I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her and not just me, is hard on girls."

In 2015, Hadid was criticized for her weight and body shape, prompting her to release a statement to her Instagram page.

"Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I'm not asking for special treatment," the model explained on social media. "Your mean comments don't make me want to change my body," she said at the time, adding, "I'm very lucky to be supported by the designers, stylists and editors that I am: ones that know this is fashion, it's art, it can never stay the same."

While the memories made her tear up, she now looks back at the experience with strength, declaring, "I was the s--t, that was an awesome time. I deserved to be there." Hadid also confessed that no matter how many times she walks the runway, it "still makes [her] heart beat really fast."

"I come back to the show so happy for that girl [who] got the first show and also my teenage self who just watched the show," she continued. "It was all the things that are so fun and exciting about creating in this space."

Hadid began her career with Victoria's Secret almost a decade ago and since then has walked the show a total of four times, rocking the runway in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2024.

"It's not what people think, it's not about like lingerie and looking hot; [it’s] so much creativity and world building and branding, it inspired me in a lot of ways," she said of the experience. "With each show I’m a different version of myself."

See the latest version of Gigi when the show returns to Prime Video at 7pm ET on October 12.