Jordan Chiles Addresses 'Mean Girl' Accusations, DWTS Partner Ezra Sosa Comes to Her Defense

"The thing that hurts me the most is knowing the person that she is and knowing the time that we have together. It just breaks my heart," Sosa said in a TikTok video after Chiles spoke on the "two situations" that were blown "out of proportion."

The Olympic gymnast recently took to her Instagram Stories to address comments about Tuesday's Disney Night of the dancing competition series after fans seemingly took issue with "two situations."

After Chiles, 24, and Sosa, also 24, danced a quickstep to "Special Spice," from Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride, and went over to the skybox to receive their scores. After co-host Julianne Hough revealed the pair's score of 24, she kicked off a promo for the Dancing with the Stars tour, with Chiles immediately turning and walking away quickly to get out of the shot, which featured Sosa and the other professional dancers. However, some viewers online accused the gold medalist of having "attitude."

Meanwhile, when the elimination results were revealed at the end of the episode, Chiles and Sosa hugged with glee after it was announced they were saved, with Sosa slightly lifting Chiles, who is 4'11. Since their microphones were on, Chiles could be heard saying to Sosa, "Okay, put me down," and tapping her partner's shoulders. While it may seem obvious to many that she was being playful and joking, some people did not interpret the interaction that way, which prompted Chiles to speak out.

"I think it's crazy how people can make a situation so big and out of proportion when all I was doing was following rules. I would like to address two situations that happened the other night that have become a big deal," she began in her statement. "My life is already crazy and hectic and seeing stuff on social media that isn't true about me doesn't sit right with me not one bit. So I thought I would say my side whether you guys want to agree or not but I know the truth."

"1. When they announced the tour for the pros I was told by production that I needed to move because I couldn't be in the shot so that is why I may have looked like that because it was a fast move," Chiles continued.

She then addressed the second situation, denying the claims that she's a "mean girl," and clarified that she and Sosa are doing "perfectly fine,

"2. When me and Ezra got saved idk why you guys think me laughing and saying put me down was rude and that all of a sudden I am a mean girl," Chiles wrote. "Me and @ezra.sosa relationship is perfectly fine we laugh, joke and I'm pretty sure you can tell our connection is pretty good through our social media. I don't want this to be a thing where you guys don't vote and all this stuff because of things you guys make up in your heads."

She concluded her message by saying, "I came on this show to have fun and enjoy a new chapter of my life. Thank you to everyone who has been having my back I appreciate it. Love you guys! ❤."

"The fact that she even has to say this is crazy," a user wrote on X, alongside Chiles' post.

"leave jordan chiles the f--k alone," another said. "shes far more talented and a much better person than anyone who is attacking her."

In addition to fans, Sosa himself took to social media to come to Chiles' defense, sharing a video on his TikTok on Friday.

"Okay, you guys. I didn't feel like I needed to make this video until today. I've been seeing things circulating about my partner online, claiming that she is a mean girl, claiming that I'm not having a good time with her," he began. "Honestly, it couldn't be further from the truth."

"First is after we got our scores, when we teched it and we rehearsed it, they told her that she needed to move immediately after her scores because then they needed to announce tour. Personally, I don't think that was a good time to do it because when you look back at it, she's going to take direction and she's going to leave the shot. The second one is how I picked her up during elimination, and she jokingly said, 'Okay, you can put me down now.' For those of you who do not know Jordan and I and our dynamic, it is very much like a brother and sister."

Sosa said at the time, he "didn't think much" about Chiles' reaction, noting that he "thought it was hysterical."

"But slowly and slowly, day after day, the comments were getting worse and worse and worse," he said. "You can talk your negative stuff about, and I can handle it like a champ, but when it comes to my partner, I'm gonna feel a certain way about it."

"Honestly, the thing that hurts me the most is knowing the person that she is and knowing the time that we have together. It just breaks my heart because that's not my experience with her at all," he continued, appearing to get choked up. "She is truly a remarkable person, and I'm so, so grateful that she came into my life. We're allowed to be our own individual selves, and sometimes our dynamic may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is certainly mine. And we're on this journey together, and it is so special."

"And I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that it is reflected as such," he concluded.