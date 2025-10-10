Kourtney Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Posts for Landon Barker's Birthday

Instagram

“Love you forever,” says Kourtney Kardashian to her eldest stepson, Landon Barker, as the blended family sweetly celebrates his 22nd birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian, 46, shared a sweet tribute to her stepson on his birthday.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star shared two pictures of her alongside Landon Barker, husband Travis Barker, 49, and step daughter Alabama Barker, 19, all in red -- as Landon turned 22.

In the photos, they all stuck out their tongues and excitedly posed, while the Barker siblings flipped off the camera. In another shot, the whole family pouted with peace signs, as the proud dad eagerly flipped off the camera.

The caption warmly read, "happy birthday @landonbarker 22!! 🎈 Love you forever."

Kardashian also shared some insight into how the birthday boy was enjoying his special day, as one Story showed the pair in paintball attire and paintball guns.

She continued the exciting celebration by allowing followers to catch a glimpse of his birthday dinner. Through her Instagram stories, the Lemme founder shared a video of guests singing "Happy Birthday," as Barker is shown receiving a plate of treats, including what appears to be a green juice, wafers, cotton candy and a fruit skewer.

The plate sweetly read “Happy Birthday Landon!” in chocolate and was paired with a candle propped up by a lone raspberry.

Travis also shared an Instagram story stating, “Happy Birthday, my boy @landonbarker I love you 🖤," paired with a post gushing over seeing him grow and encouraging him to continue "chasing what sets your soul on fire."

Together, Kardashian and Barker share a blended family of 6 kids, Barker's kids Landon and Alabama Barker, and Barker's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.