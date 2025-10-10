NY Official Sent 'Sadistic' Messages, Wanted to Build 'Torture Chamber' for Teen Who Was Actually Undercover Agent: DOJ

Facebook

The "sinister plans" and incredibly disturbing messages between the man and the person he allegedly thought was a 15-year-old girl are revealed, as Attorney General Pamela Bondi calls his alleged crimes "shocking."

Warning: The allegations below are extremely disturbing.

An official for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce in New York was arrested on federal charges this week, with the Department of Justice accusing him of sending "sadistic" messages to an undercover law enforcement official posing as a 15-year-old girl -- allegedly telling her he wanted to lock her in a "torture chamber" and watch her "scream and be in pain."

59-year-old Albany resident Peter Bardunias is facing life in prison after being charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in prohibited sexual activity on Tuesday, according to a press release from the DoJ. The arrest comes after two weeks of alleged communications between Bardunias and an undercover officer were detailed in a criminal complaint filed by the FBI via the Times Union, starting after the officer sent a friend request on an "adult-oriented social networking service" to an account later identified as the suspect on September 25.

They specifically sent the request to the account to his handle because intel from the FBI allegedly showed he "had been communicating with other females, including suspected minors, about sexual activity, including violent conduct."

The next day, Bardunias responded, per the complaint, thanking the officer for the friend request and inviting them to enter a private chat room. Once there, he allegedly gave them information about his age and location, before the officer claimed they were "only 15." As their conversations continued, per the docs, he later said he lived in Albany, his name was Pete and he was "looking for a girl like you who would want to meet up in real life n do naughty stuff."

Another undercover officer then allegedly took over the communications, telling Bardunias that their mother's boyfriend "did bad things to her." He's quoted in the docs as responding that he wasn't "exactly perfect either" and had "done bad things with girls 'not too much older' than" her. He then allegedly said, "I gotta be smart cause you are still so young ... maybe someday I can be the one to corrupt you."

The graphic nature of the conversations continued to escalate, as the docs claim that while describing what he wanted to do with the girl he thought he was speaking with, he said that "seeing you hurt, and suffocating, maybe even hanged while naked and in pain" would be "so sexy." He also said he'd "love you forever" if she became the type of "girl that loses their virginity 'tied, battered, strangled.'" After the officer said they hated themselves, Bardunias allegedly said she deserved to be "stripped, beaten, r'ped and strangled don't you."

In additional conversations, he allegedly said he "wanted to create a torture chamber for her, that he already has equipment ready, and that it is currently located in a 'big tub' in his garage." He's also accused of saying, "I want to see you scream and be in pain, I want you to struggle but its too late and cant get free…..nobody will ever find you, Princess."

On October 1, per the docs, Bardunias and the officer made plans to meet up at a spot across the street from the high school he thought the "teen" was attending. He said he'd bring candy. He then allegedly showed up there on October 6, did two laps around the block and sped off, before he was stopped by law enforcement. Per authorities, he admitted he was the one speaking with the officer, saying he did believe they were 15, but their conversations "were just sexual fantasy and he did not intend to act on them." He also allegedly claimed he only went to the location to say "he could not have a sexual relationship" with them.

At his home, officials say they bound "materials consistent with Bardunias' 'torture chamber,' including the 'big tub' of materials he mentioned in their conversations. "Law enforcement found a box of sex toys in the garage which included, among other things, a ball gag, restraints, and a knife," reads the complaint, which claims Bardunias admitted the sex toys were his.

"Parents need to be hyper-aware of conversations their children are having via text or online — predators often lurk behind screens," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. "This man's alleged crimes are shocking, and our prosecutors will ensure he faces severe consequences for his evil conduct towards an innocent child."

"As alleged in the federal criminal complaint filed today, Peter Bardunias attempted to engage in what can only be described as heinous, unspeakable, and violent actions against a minor," added Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III. "I am thankful that the FBI intervened to ensure that he was unable to follow through in any of this horrific activity with a real minor, and our community is safer tonight because Bardunias is behind bars."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig L. Tremaroli also thanked the "brave individual who contacted us with information that immediately launched this investigation and put an end to these disturbingly sinister plans."

Per the DoJ, the charge against Bardunias carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life.