Former Playboy Model Accused of Targeting 'Older' Men to Date Before Robbing Them: Police

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Police say the 28-year-old woman -- who is known for driving around in her Porsche -- posed as a girlfriend or companion before pocketing their possessions like credit cards and luxury goods.

A woman has been accused of targeting elderly men, pretending to be their girlfriend before then robbing their homes.

An online post from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department cited Adva Lavie -- a 28-year-old former Playboy model -- as a suspect "involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County," one who they say has allegedly been using dating platforms to find "older men" and then stealing their possessions.

According to authorities, she contacts her victims via social media dating platforms, poses as her girlfriend or companion before burglarizing their residences. The department is hoping their public statement will help them find "similar victims."

At least 10 men in Malibu and Los Angeles County are believed to have been victimized, Law & Crime reported, with Capt. Dustin Karr of LASD telling NBC LA that they began investigating nearly two weeks ago, after a victim came filed a report.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

"We've been getting dozens of calls. There's been a lot of follow-ups from victims to our detectives," Karr told the outlet, claiming her alleged antics have been going on for "some time." He also said Lavie is out on bond on a separate case and has had similar, previous charges filed against her by the LAPD.

She is described as a woman about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, is known to drive a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Lavie reportedly goes by several aliases, including Shoshana, Shana and Mia Ventura, according to KTLA 5.

She allegedly spoke with The Daily Mail on Thursday, suggesting that the allegations come from her having "pissed" off someone "powerful and someone really connected." She also allegedly said, "This is really bad, oh my God," when read the allegations by the reporter, before hanging up on them. She does not appear to be in custody.

Host of Access Vegas podcast, Michael Sartain, told KTLA that Lavie allegedly stole credit cards and cash from the purses of female panelists while he was recording a special election night show of his podcast. "She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone's bag," he claimed.

One of the women who claimed to have been robbed by Lavie was Eden Lynn, who said her credit card had multiple charges such as a hair appointment at a Beverly Hills salon. Lynn got in contact with the salon who revealed the name the appointment was booked under was Mia Ventura.

The salon also "sent shots of the consultation FaceTime" Lavie allegedly did with them.

Another adult film actor also told KTLA he was robbed by Lavie when they were put up in France by an L.A.-based party company for an event.

"She decided to pretty much rob basically every person in that group, essentially anything marked with a designer label," the performer, Codey Steele, said. "She would threaten to file a false sexual assault charge or say that the guy offered her money for sex, or something to that effect."