RHOM's Adriana de Moura Denies Blackmailing, Sleeping with Co-Star Julia Lemigova

Bravo

"I'd never go for you, you dirty little whore!" Adriana exclaims in the explosive showdown, before claiming Julia was unfaithful to her wife, Martina Navratilova, and had an affair with a "Haitian mortician."

After Part 1 of the Season 7 reunion ended with Julia's bombshell claim, Thursday's new episode began right where things left off, with Adriana cracking up at her co-star's allegation.

According to Julia, 53, she and Adriana, 59, slept together during a cast trip to the Hamptons "four years ago." She said she was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" over the alleged sexual encounter, before claiming that her wife, Martina Navratilova, "knows" about it. When her castmates asked why she decided to bring up the claim now, Julia said she was "living a mental and psychological abuse by Adriana."

Julia said Adriana knew she was "vulnerable" at the time due to marital troubles and grieving the loss of her daughters, with whom she's had a strained relationship.

"I felt like I was muzzled by Adriana. I was ashamed with myself. I was scared. She controlled my life. She controlled the friendships with all the women in our group," Julia claimed, to which Adriana nodded, before host Andy Cohen asked, "Because you were worried that she was going to tell Martina or the women?"

"Yes," Julia replied, "because she was blackmailing me with this."

As the two women started to argue, Andy interjected, asking Adriana if she "slept" with Julia.

"Many times," she replied, adding that they were "in the same bed," with Andy then prompting if they had "sex" together.

"I don't have a d--k," Adriana told Andy, who clarified, "You can have sex without a d--k."

"Not really," Adriana said, to which her co-host Stephanie Shojaee exclaimed, "It's called scissoring!"

Andy once again pressed, asking Adriana if she slept with Julia in the Hamptons, with Adriana claiming, "We slept. We kissed, but that was about it. I never scissorred anybody!"

She also denied blackmailing Julia, before accusing her co-star of being an "imposter." Andy then asked the women to raise their hands if they believed Adriana and Julia had an affair or hooked up, with several raising their hands.

Adriana turned the tables on Julia, proceeding to accuse her co-star of being unfaithful to Martina.

"She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician!" she claimed. "That's when [Julia] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little bit, bitch. There's more, and then she had another lover, a cop!"

The other woman appeared shocked and stunned, or even burst into laughter at the wild claims and revelations, with Alexia Nepola asking Adriana, "But what about you? Were you her lover?"

Julia claimed she didn't know what Adriana was "talking about," but did admit that her fellow Housewife was aware of "certain situations" that occurred during her marriage to Martina, adding that her wife of 10 years also knows.

"So you have a pattern of cheating. You're a cheater. You're a liar, and a cheater," Adriana said, before going on to accuse Julia of being "promiscuous."

Andy then suggested it was time for a break as they continued to argue, before Adriana stood up and told Julia, "I'd never go for you, you dirty little whore!" She then walked off.

During the break, Julia told Andy, "I feel horrible, but I was not me for four years. I couldn’t speak the truth. I never betrayed Adriana with my friendship with Alexia. I tried so much, Andy."

When Andy asked it they slept together "more than once," Julia replied, "No. We slept together once, and then we fooled around in the Versace mansion at [Alexia's bachelorette]."

'We had a one-night stand," she continued. "I didn't say it to spread gossip. It had to be known. I never, never betrayed Adriana. I still love her."

Julia also noted that she told Martina she decided to speak about it publicly to "say the truth," and "not pretend" anymore. When pressed for more details, she confessed to Alexia and Kiki Barth, Julia said she and Adriana had "sex" and were "intimate."

Meanwhile, after the break, Andy once again asked Adriana if she did or did not sleep with Julia. Adriana instead went back to her first time meeting her co-star, claiming Julia complimented her physical appearance -- including her breasts -- when they first met and had brunch, with Adriana admitting she showed her boobs to Julia in the bathroom, and the latter proceeded to flash her butt.

"I see the pattern. It was in her mind that she developed a crush on me right away," Adriana claimed. "She was in seducing mode. She was trying to seduce me from the first moment she saw me."

When again asked if she had fooled around with Julia in the Hamptons, Adriana said, "She petted me," before alluding that Julia "petted" her private area.

"It was heavy petting, no scissoring, none of that. I don't even know what her private parts look like," Adriana said. "Did I have this lesbian affair that she's accusing me of? No."

Julia again reiterated that she decided to speak about the alleged encounter because "felt muzzled" and "scared," before dropping another bombshell. "When what happened in the Hamptons between Adriana and I, shortly after, she asked me: 'Will you leave Martina for me?' And then added, 'What a storyline. Oh my god, what a storyline that would make,'" Julia said.

Adriana then fired back with another claim of her own, saying Julia propositioned her while they were in Spain.

"She was trying to f--k me in Spain!" she claimed. "Does Martina know about that? That she's trying to seduce me?"

"This is such a lie," Julia said, before Adriana swore on her son's life.

Meanwhile, Julia confessed that she had been "crying in her room" because she misses her friendship with Adriana, and hoped they were going to be able to reconcile.

"You miss the friendship or you miss my p---y?" Adriana snapped. "What do you miss? My sweet little p---y?"

On a more serious note, Adriana and Julia talked about actually missing their friendship, with both of them saying they gave each other their hearts. Adriana then gave Julia a "gift," a box that had a human heart prosthetic inside.

"You literally ripped my heart," Adriana said.