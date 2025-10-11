9 Celebrities Who Gave Their Kids Food-Inspired Names

Getty

When it comes to celebrity babies, Hollywood’s biggest stars have become notorious for picking names that are a little more unusual for their offspring. While these unique names tend to have special meaning for these famous parents, they often make headlines -- like when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple in the early 2000s. And now Apple isn’t the only celebrity baby with a food-inspired name. Plenty of other stars have joined in on the trend…and one thing is for sure: these baby names are pretty sweet.

Find out what these stars named their children…

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin made headlines when they decided to name their baby after a fruit. When their daughter was born in 2004, they gave her the name Apple. At the time, Gwyneth admitted she was surprised about the controversy surrounding the name as it sounded so sweet to her.

“When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.’ It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical, and I just thought it sounded so lovely,” she said on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and ex Will Kopelman were set on their daughter being named Olive very early on. When Drew was just a few months pregnant, they learned their baby was the size of an olive -- and the name stuck.

“I was reading a book with my husband. I was three months pregnant, and they said, ‘Your baby is the size of an olive.’ And that was it,” she said on The Ellen Show. “We were work-shopping a few [names] … And then once the light was shed, there was just no turning back.”

Sadie Robertson & Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, named their first daughter Honey -- a reference to honeycomb as mentioned in the Bible. Christian explained that early on in their relationship, honey ended up popping up quite often and it felt like a sign.

“It came from Proverbs 16:24 where it says, ‘Gracious words are like honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones,’” Christian shared on Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson. “In hindsight it’s funny. Me and Sadie’s first date we went on in Nashville or Franklin, I guess, the restaurant was called Tupelo Honey. When we were dating…when I was up there she wanted to do one of those pottery things you can make your own pottery…and she had a pottery cup that had honey written on it. So we just stored that away.”

Barry Watson & Natasha Gregson Wagner

7th Heaven star Barry Watson and his wife Natasha Gregson Wagner named their daughter Clover Clementyne -- a reference to both a spice and a fruit. The couple have shared that the little girl’s first name was particularly inspired by Natasha’s late mother Natalie Wood, and her 1965 film, Inside Daisy Clover.

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

When Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, welcomed their second child, they decided to name her Maple. While they haven’t shared their inspiration for her sweet name, it’s a moniker that derived from a last name, thought to denote “one who lives near maple trees,” per The Bump.

Bear Grylls & Shara Grylls

Man vs. Wild star Bear Grylls is no stranger to unique names, so when he and his wife Shara welcomed their third son, they picked a fun moniker inspired by fruit: Huckleberry. A reference to the small, sweet fruit that grows on wild shrubs, Huckleberry was a fitting choice for the son of an adventurer -- and also likely inspired by the literary character, Huckleberry Finn.

Kurt Cobain & Courtney Love

Before his passing, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love welcomed their daughter Frances Bean. While her first name was a tribute to another musician, her middle name Bean reportedly stemmed from the fact that he thought the little girl looked like a kidney bean during an ultrasound.

Jack Nicholson & Winnie Hollman

Jack Nicholson has six children, and the daughter he shares with ex Winnie Hollman was given a food-inspired name when she was born: Honey. While not much is known about Jack and Winnie’s daughter, she was certainly given a sweet name.

Jamie Oliver & Jools Norton

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have chosen unique names for all of their five children. Reflecting on their name choices, Jools admits she was the one behind most of their creative names. When it came to their eldest daughter, she was given a food and floral-inspired moniker: Poppy Honey Rosie.