King Kylie Makes Iconic Brand Return 10 Years Later with Snapchat Interrogation, Kris Jenner Getaway

X

Kylie Jenner returns to the look and vibe that launched her into stardom in her own right, and helped her establish a massive footprint in the beauty industry with Kylie Cosmetics, with an epic return to where it all started -- a bada-- video on Snapchat!

A decade after Kylie Jenner's "King Kylie" era dominated Snapchat, and helped launch Kylie Cosmetics, the brand is back -- and on the same platform.

After teasing a return on Saturday, Jenner dropped a full video setting the stage for the return of the iconic moniker, with that teal streak in her hair teasing the next evolution without forgetting the past.

The full clip featured a playful prison interrogation with Jenner, who was looking sensational -- and definitely out of prison-appropriate garb -- with tiny leather hot pants and bra.

"There's really no way out of this for you," one officer tells her. "We got you on multiple counts of being the baddest-- bitch on Earth, slaying 24/7, just being an all-around impressive young lady."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

"Not to mention you completely flipped the entire cosmetics industry on its head," the other officer shouts. "Got anything to say for yourself? Any last glossy words of wisdom?"

"My lips are sealed," Kylie says with a smile, as the officer laments, "This is so on brand for her."

Ultimately, Kylie is freed, to the shock of the other inmates, and picked up outside the gates by none other than momager Kris Jenner, who takes off as new track "Fourth Strike" plays and Kylie, of course, applies some signature lip gloss.

So what is this new King Kylie era? Is it a new line of lip gloss? Is it a music video? An album? A whole new beauty launch? According to Kylie's Instagram share, it's a new collection coming October 18.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The initial teaser on Saturday was paired with another IG carousel where she shared a throwback Twitter post where she'd asked fans, "If I just so happen to do a King Kylie collection what products would u guys like to see?"

The following slides seemed to suggest that she'd spent the last three years taking those suggestions and turning them into reality, including skull packaging, dripping lip imagery, brand merchandise, glitter, and -- of course -- teal, teal, teal, including a color palette "with the hair colors you had at the time."

One fan asked for a return of the iconic King Kylie video that kicked off the initial launch, so today's release might just be an ask and you shall receive kind of moment for that fan. Fans will have to wait until October 18 for the full launch, but they're already loving what Kylie's given so far on social media, and what Kylie Cosmetics has been teasing about its 10-year-anniversary launch.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.