Brittany Cartwright Splits from Brandon Hanson: 'I'm Single, Tell Your Friends'

The Valley star reveals what went wrong between her and her now-ex, before revealing whether he paid for her recent mommy makeover.

Brittany Cartwright is once again a single woman.

The star of The Valley revealed on the most recent episode of her When Reality Hits podcast that she and boyfriend of just 2 months, Brandon Hanson, have called it quits. Their relationship came in the wake of her split from Jax Taylor, with whom Cartwright shares son Cruz.

The split news was revealed after Brittany was asked by a fan whether her new boyfriend paid for her recent mommy makeover, which she teased last week after undergoing abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck and a breast lift, in addition to smaller implants.

"Oh my god. Absolutely not," she said, laughing about speculation her now-ex bankrolled the surgeries. "Nobody paid for my surgery but me, all me. I decided everything I wanted to do, for me. And, little side note, I'm single."

"We actually did not last," she continued. "We were very good friends before we started dating. It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to."

The pair were first linked in late August, after she brought him as her date to Narwal's End of Summer Soirée and told PEOPLE the two were dating. She later told TMZ they weren't "technically boyfriend and girlfriend," adding that he was a "great person, great father" and was "making me happy." Cartwright also said the two had known each other for 15 years, both being from Kentucky.

"We still care a lot about each other. It ended amicably, but I just could not do the long distance and he's got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs, and we lived three hours away, so it was just too tough to keep it going," she explained of their split on the podcast. "We really cared about each other. Hopefully, we can remain friends, but it's just something I didn't see that was going to be able to continue in the future."

"So, your girl is single and definitely nobody paid for my surgery but me," she reiterated. "I'm a boss baby, boss bitch. I got this, all by myself and I'm happy. I still got a lot of healing to do, a lot of learning to do, so I think being single for a little bit longer is what's best for me."

Calling their relationship a "short" one, she added that she thinks being solo is "what's best for me" now.