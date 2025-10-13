Erika Kirk Says There's 'No Linear Blueprint for Grief' After Facing Criticism Following Husband's Death

Instagram

Some have judged Kirk's behavior in the spotlight after her husband was killed at a speaking event last month, as she addresses the grieving process in a new social media post.

Erika Kirk shared a new post about grief one month after her husband, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, was assassinated.

Taking to her Instagram feed on Saturday, 30 days after her husband's death, the commentator's widow gave insight into the grieving process -- this as some have criticized her for how she's handled Kirk's death in the spotlight following the fatal shooting last month.

In the time since he was killed, Erika has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by her late husband, addressed his followers in an emotional speech inside his podcast studio two days after his death and gave another powerful address at his very public memorial service.

"…there is no linear blueprint for grief," she wrote in an Instagram post sharing footage from memorials for Kirk around the country. "One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you're playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face."

"They say time heals. But love doesn't ask to be healed," she continued. "Love asks to be remembered. It’s humbling to realize that this magnitude of suffering didn't steal my love for my husband. It amplified it. It crystallized it."

She concluded her post: "I carry my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day to day living as I attempt to relearn what that rhythm will be. And what I've realized through these past 30 days is the greater the suffering, the purer the love. And I have never loved him more than I do now."

The comments were filled with support, including a message from Savannah Chrisley, who wrote, "Forever loving and praying for you and with you ❤️.

While an overwhelming number of the comments were messages like, "still praying for you daily," "Women of God are with you. You owe none of us an explanation," and "This was so beautiful. Gosh, we miss him," there were still quite a few people who continued to criticize her behavior as "weird" and "too happy" as well.

On September 10, Kirk -- who was a controversial political commentator and strong supporter of President Donald Trump -- had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was fatally shot by a sniper from a nearby building. The shooting occurred when Kirk was debating gun violence. He was 31.

Two days later, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter.