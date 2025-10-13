Who Gleb Savchenko Thinks Will Win DWTS Season 34: 'Should I Call It?' (Exclusive)

The pro dancer also shared his thoughts on how the fans are voting this season after he and Hilaria Baldwin sent shockwaves through DWTS fandom when they were sent home in Week 4.

Gleb Savchenko is giving his top 3 predictions for Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

The celebrity competition series hasn't even hit the halfway mark yet, however, while attending the 2nd Annual GURUS Awards, presented by GURUS Magazine on October 12, the pro dancer told TooFab exclusively who he believes will be left standing when it's all over.

"Should I call it right now? Robert [Irwin] is going to win," Gleb told TooFab exclusively.

"He's really good. He's a great guy. Everyone loves him. He's good looking. He's a great dancer. He's got one of the best pros [Witney Carson]."

As for who will be joining Robert in the top 3 couples, according to Gleb's predictions...

"Whitney [Leavitt] & Mark [Ballas] and Alix [Earle] and Val [Chmerkovskiy]."

Gleb was sent home with his celebrity partner Hilaria Baldwin this week after the show's Disney theme night.

"I love dancing with Hilaria," Gleb shared of his time dancing this season. "I think she's not just an incredible mom to seven amazing kids, but she's also a superhero in the dance studio. She put so much time and effort into training. She loved every second of it. She put so much passion and love to dance -- all about quality and details -- and I felt like I was transported back into my competition days."

He continued: "Unfortunately, it got cut a little short."

When asked if he believed Hilaria's time being up in Week 4 was deserved, Gleb admitted he wished they "could have stayed a little bit longer."

"But this year's competition is so tough. Everyone is really good. Even though we got eliminated, we're still cheering for everyone. I'm rooting for everyone. I just want everyone to enjoy the process on the show because it just only happens once in a lifetime," he added.

Fans of the reality series are incredibly passionate, with this season receiving record numbers of votes week after week, making this the most popular season of the show in years.

However, there is believed to be a negative corner of the fandom where some fans band together to vote a certain celebrity out -- and in the weeks leading up to Hilaria's elimination, she seemed to be on their hit list. Andy Richter even called out fans on Instagram for the "brutal" bullying his former celebrity dancer received ahead of her elimination.

"Look, we love our fans," Gleb told TooFab. "I think fans gave us so much love and support, tuning in every week and voting for us and kept us until Week 4. It's an opinion. It's something that you like and something you don't like. And it's the same thing when I was competing in my competition days. You have 12 judges and one judge marks you to the next round, the other one doesn't. So, it's kind of the same thing. But fans are fans and we love them. They have their own favorites and it is what it is."

As for what fans are voting for each week, Gleb believes "it's a combination of everything."

"It's not just your technical aspect of our dance, but also your performance and how much you enjoy [it]. Of course, we want to see the growth and improvement in dance. But also challenge yourself. For everyone, it's just a different experience," he added before sharing that he tells his celebrities to "be authentic" on the show.

For Gleb himself, his early elimination isn't all that bad as he now has more time to work on other pursuits, like his acting auditions.

"I'm actually prepping for one of the major auditions that I have, which I'm so excited," he shared. "I'm excited for that. It's [acting] just taking over my life, and that's my next chapter."

Gleb joined Taye Diggs, Cynthia Bailey, Hilaria Baldwin and the stars of Selling Sunset like Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet, & Romain Bonnet at the 2nd Annual GURUS Awards, presented by GURUS Magazine. The Great Gatsby-themed soirée lit up Cicada Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

"I feel like I should be living in that era. I love the fashion. I love the vibes. I love those kind of times," he said of the event.

"I'm very honored [to be here]. This is the second year I'm here, and I'm very honored to be here. I'm presenting an award tonight, supporting such a great cause. Derek Warburton is a dear friend of mine, and what can be better to spend a Sunday evening?," he said of the magazine's creator.