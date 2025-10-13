Man Thought Longtime Friend Was Playing 'Cruel F--ked Up Joke' When She Handed Him Cooler, 'Here's Your Kid'

Getty Stock Photo

The man admitted to authorities that he and the woman had "been romantic with one another on and off" but had never actually dated -- saying he didn't believe her at first because she was a "habitual liar."

A man in Pulaski County, Missouri was extremely disturbed after a longtime friend with whom he'd had a "fling" handed him a cooler, telling him, "Here's your kid," before a fetus was found inside.

Per multiple outlets, including local news stations KRCG, KOMU, KMIZ, and Law&Crime, the victim said he initially did not believe Makayla Annette Haedt, 29, when she told him she was pregnant about three months before that shocking moment, describing her in a probable cause affidavit as a "habitual liar." But then, on September 17, he said she messaged him and "stated she had a miscarriage."

The victim told police that he and Headt had been friends "for years," per the affidavit, and while they had "been romantic with one another on and off," they never actually dated. Instead, he characterized the intimate side of their relationship as "more of a fling."

It was shortly after he received her message about a "miscarriage" that Headt reportedly picked the man up at his home so they could run some errands before returning to his place to eat. He told police, per the affidavit, that when they got back home, she "gave him food which she had gotten from the Good Samaritan," and also "handed him a red and white in color cooler, with green tape holding it closed, stating 'here's your kid,' then driving off in her vehicle."

The man told the responding officer that Headt "didn't show any sign of remorse or anything when she said it." His initial instinct was that she was making a "cruel f--ked up joke," as he put it, thinking maybe it was a cooler full of drinks, per the affidavit. But he was afraid to open it to verify what was inside.

The man said it took him two hours before he finally asked a friend to come over so they could open it together. "After opening the cooler and observing the fetus, [the victim] then closed the cooler and called the Sheriffs office," the affidavit states.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on September 18, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of a "deceased fetus in a cooler" in Waynesville, where they said the victim told the story of what happened with tears in his eyes, telling the police at one point, "This is f—ed up, I'm sorry you guys had to see that." The affidavit stated he appeared to be in shock.

The affidavit also details the man lamenting, "This is the type of thing you see on the internet all the time, but don't ever think it will happen to you." He said that when he saw what was in the cooler, he was "shocked and couldn't believe she would do something like that."

Police confirmed the contents of the cooler and called a coroner to gather it for evidence and testing. Headt was subsequently arrested at approximately 3:48 a.m., per KOMU, and charged with one count of first-degree harassment, per court records, for causing the victim severe emotional distress.