Michael J. Fox Talks Mortality After 35-Year Battle With Parkinson's: 'Like to Just Not Wake Up One Day’

The Back To The Future star also shared how he is fearful of too much movement after breaking numerous bones over the past 35 years with the disease, adding that he tries not to walk, despite still having the ability.

Michael J. Fox is giving the public a deeper insight into his battle with Parkinson's disease.

The 64-year-old Back to the Future star was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 1991, forcing him to live with the health condition for over 30 years.

"There's no timeline, there's no series of stages that you go through -- not in the same way that you would, say, with prostate cancer," Fox told the The Sunday Times newspaper on Sunday, October 12.

"It's much more mysterious and enigmatic," he said of the future of his prognosis, noting that there "are not many people who have had Parkinson's for 35 years."

Since living with the incurable disease, the Spin City actor has thought about his own mortality.

"I'd like to just not wake up one day. That'd be really cool. I don't want it to be dramatic. I don't want to trip over furniture, smash my head," he shared.

The actor revealed that he has broken several bones over the course of his disease, causing him to feel fearful moving too much in case he falls and breaks more.

The downfall of his motor skills began while he was at the peak of his acting career. He recalled a doctor once telling him that the physical nature of his work might help the symptoms of early on-set Parkinson's.

"And that's [the point] where I break stuff," he added.

"It's absolutely incredible the stuff I broke," he told the publication. "In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand and I almost lost my finger."

He tries not to walk too much, emphasizing that he can still walk, however "it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's at just 29 years old. Since his diagnosis, he founded the research nonprofit, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, in 2000.

The Family Ties star married Tracy Pollan in 1988. The couple shares four children: son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and daughter Esme, 21.