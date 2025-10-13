Rosé Reveals She and Bruno Mars Had 'Biggest Fight' Before APT Video Shoot

YouTube

"I don’t know if I'm allowed to say this," the BLACKPINK singer began, before revealing their tiff.

Was there beef between Bruno Mars and Rosé? That's what the BLACKPINK singer just revealed in a new interview with Vogue.

The singer, who released her solo album Rosie in 2024, appeared in a video feature from the fashion magazine titled "Rosé Answers Questions From Everywhere" -- in which she's seen arriving to a bar and answering questions from the bartender, fellow patrons, and even from inside her menu.

After answering Qs about the craziest rumor she's heard about herself, her favorite curse word, and to share a secret, she was lastly asked to reveal a question they "should have asked" her.

"You haven't asked me about 'APT.'", she answered, before she was then asked to share a story about Mars that "no one else knows."

"Me and Bruno, oh my gosh, I don't know if I’m allowed to say this," she began, laughing, before adding, "but I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot. But we made up on set, so it was alright."

"Oh my God, he’s going to kill me," she said, blowing a kiss to camera, before adding, "Let's not fight. Let's be friends."

She didn't share additional details about the alleged tiff between them, much to fans' dismay. Vogue's Instagram share of the video was flooded with fan comments, demanding to know more.

"Now we want to know abt the fight!!!!!" read one popular comment, while another added, "Now we want to know what the fight was about 😭"

Others then started to tag Mars himself, after one fan wrote, "Well if she won't tell us about the fight, I'm sure Bruno will! 😂😂😂"

"@brunomars spill the tea😂😂😂," pleaded another, as someone else added, "I’m surprised @brunomars hasn’t left a comment already 😂"