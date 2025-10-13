Selling Sunset's Nicole Young Doesn't Think Show Will Return for Season 10: 'Run Its Course' (Exclusive)

Show OG Mary Bonnet, however, vehemently disagreed with Nicole -- before adding there will be some "changes" if there is a Season 10.

Nicole Young doesn't believe fans will be getting another season of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

While attending the 2nd Annual GURUS Awards, presented by GURUS Magazine on October 12, the reality star gave her opinion on the future of the real estate series set when asked if she would return for a 10th season.

"Now, this is nothing official," she began to tell TooFab exclusively. "But at this point, we might be past the point of no return. Yes, I don't know if that's going to happen. But you'll also see I have big plans beyond the show that will be revealed at the end. My plans have also changed as well."

At this point, I kind of think the show has run its course. I think at certain times, it's gotten a bit dark. You need to have those positive, fun, lighthearted moments as well. It needs to balance," she continued. "When it [the show] seems like it's just all dark, that's kind of when I think we need to wrap it up, you know? And I think we're at that point at this."

The series has been running for over five years now, with Nicole joining the main cast in Season 6. Since her arrival, she's had some serious beed with one of the show's biggest names, Chrishell Stause.

The drama began when Nicole claimed Chrishell took credit for one of her past listings, then the flood gates opened and the pair have been going back and forth ever since. At one point, Nicole suggested Chrishell didn't get to where she is in the Oppenheim office because of her selling skills; Chrishell then accused Nicole of being on drugs.

If fans are hoping for some kind of truce between the pair, they can think again.

"I'll say it definitely doesn't get repaired," Nicole told TooFab of her relationship with Chrishell. "I think that is way beyond repair. But I also think that can be a healthy thing because sometimes certain relationships are just not meant to be, you know? And I'll say for me, my life is much happier, healthier just staying in my own lane."

TMZ reported earlier this year that production put Nicole on pause in the middle of Season 9 because of the continued drama with Chrishell. According to the publication, an explosive incident went down between Nicole and the other Oppenheim Group agents after an all-cast dinner went sideways in November. In September, 2024 Chrishell declared she wouldn't return to the show if Nicole was there.

As fans gear up to see what drama unfolds within the Oppenheim Group, Nicole is hoping viewers see the "truth."

"I think things I have been kind of blasted for in the past that they'll see, 'Oh, she was speaking the truth.' And me sticking to the things I've said and the truth about things I've said, I think and I hope that will be shown. Maybe some people will come around to that," she shared.

Season 9 is set to drop on October 29, with the reunion shortly after. However, the real estate agent doesn't believe she was given enough time to air her grievances from the past season.

"The reunion is often a time where you have the ability to fill in the blanks, to say your piece to things that maybe you didn't have the ability to do, or to correct things that were shown incorrectly," she said. "There were a lot of those moments that I was really looking forward to having, and I just didn't really get those moments."

She continued: "So, the good thing is, social media is another way where you can share your voice and your truth. And that's what I will be doing, and I think it'll be fun. Also to give fans more of an in-depth, not, you know, glossy and polished filmed edition, but just a raw, off-the-cuff response."

Nicole already took to TikTok in August, claiming that while filming the reunion she had to wait over eight hours in the trailer for her to be called on set to address "one instance" before being wrapped.

Mary's Thoughts On The Future Of the Show

Mary Bonnet -- an OG cast member -- had a different POV, telling TooFab she believes there will be some "changes" if the show continues. Mary's comments came at the same event as Young, after being filled in on Nicole's perspective.

"I think that the season is very, very good and we're going to have good ratings," Mary told TooFab exclusively. "I believe that there will be a Season 10. There just might be some changes. It's my assumption. I don't know that for sure, but there might have to be some changes."

Mary insisted that the series is "a moneymaker" and is one of Netflix's "top shows."

"So I don't think they're just going to drop it for no reason. But it's dramatic, people love it," she added.

As for the relationship between Nicole and Chrishell, Mary is staying out of it.

"I think everybody definitely had the opportunity to talk," Mary said. "I have always loved Chrishell, I didn't agree with a lot of things that she's been doing lately, but I still love her. It was a wild reunion. I had to get up, I was like, 'I'm out, I'm not doing this. I don't want this energy, sorry!'"

