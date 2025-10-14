Joe Gorga Confirms Sister Teresa Giudice Reached Out - But Is He Open to Reconciliation?

Getty

"If I sit down with her and I hear her out, it has to be a lot of … it has to be very humble," the reality star said in a new podcast interview. "It has to be real. It has to be, you know, ‘I’ve made mistakes.'"

The long cold New England winter between siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga may finally be starting to thaw as brother Joe is confirming that his sister did reach out to him amid the longstanding bitter family feud that even broke The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Speaking on Tuesday's new episode of The Eds podcast, Joe confirmed that Teresa texted him. "She reached out," he said. "She would like to sit down and meet."

But that's only half of the what is needed for any reconciliation to be possible. Is he open to it? As he put it, he'd like to think of himself as a "good brother" and so he'd be willing to "hear her out." But that doesn't meant it'll be as easy as that.

"If I sit down with her and I hear her out, it has to be a lot of … it has to be very humble," he explained. "It has to be real. It has to be, you know, ‘I’ve made mistakes,'" and we can move forward."

Co-host Eddie Judge asked him if he thought there was any possibility that Teresa was just reaching out as some sort of calculated move to get back on RHONJ. After the family rift made the latest season of the show nearly impossible to film, and saw the reunion canceled for the first time ever, the show has been on an unofficial hold.

In September, Joe's wife Melissa told Page Six that the future of the series remains up in the air. "The truth is, they're figuring it out. I know you don't want to hear this -- none of us want to hear this," she said at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards. "I wish I had better answers for you, but they're figuring it out.

She further said she is "waiting for them to make a decision," while the outlet reported that three veterans -- including Melissa, but not Teresa -- were spotted filming with new cast members, per Us Weekly. While it doesn't necessarily mean Teresa would be out, nobody's status is confirmed.

With the Guidice-Gorga dynamic effectively the center of the series for years now, it's easy to see how a reconciliation within the family could help the whole show move forward ... with everyone coming back.

On Tuesday, though, Joe didn't quite answer the question about if he thought this was a calculated move on his sister's part, instead saying that as "a man ... I support my wife. I support my children. I’ve supported my parents. I support my siblings. I support everybody." He said he's "not the guy that’s going to turn his back on anyone," no matter what.

"We have to be examples for people because look at this society, like look at this war that’s going on in life," he said. "If no one made up, there’d be no ceasefire ever. You have to make up. You have to move on."

In other words, he made it very clear, if he gets an apology, he knows that he's going to accept it. "I got a good heart," he said. "I’d rather not argue or hold a grudge the rest of my life, for what? So we’ll see."

Teresa first cracked the door after she and her daughter Gia appeared on Fox's Special Forces together. She talked about the healing power of time with Page Six on October 7, as the latest and ugliest fight within the family had to do with her new husband Luis Ruelas, with the Gorgas ultimately skipping her wedding.

"Like, you’re angry when it first happens. But now, it’s been … I’m married three years. So it’s been three years," she told the outlet. "You can’t talk about the past ... because if you talk about the past you’re never going to really get anywhere. I would say just to move on because I think that you’ll never get anywhere speaking about the past."

After previously saying she would "never" reconcile with her brother and his wife, she told iHeartRadio's I Do, Part 2 podcast on October 9 that she had reached out to her brother to make plans to "meet" and "speak" together.

"Time does heal all wounds. And when time goes by, you forget things," she explained. "Gia and I were on Special Forces. We spent a lot of time together before we went on Special Forces and we talked a lot about a lot of things. So I want to be a good example for my children."

Teresa shares daughters Gia, 24, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 19, and Audriana, 16, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. She said she always wants her children to "be there for each other," adding, "Be a beautiful family. If someone doesn’t get a long, be the bigger person. Try to make it work. I’ve got to practice what I preach."

Melissa, meanwhile, seemed a little more skeptical than her husband, saying that the two sides have had no contact for two years, "so, the truth is, I’m just confused why it might be opening or cracking a little bit ... that’s just so strange to come out with that out of nowhere."