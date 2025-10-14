Kylie Jenner Cries at Urth Caffé As She Brings Back King Kylie

Instagram

Teal hair and Urth Caffé -- 2016 is here again, and King Kylie is so back.

Kylie Jenner shocked followers when she announced the revival of her King Kylie era, through an emblematic music video continuing right where she left off ten years ago -- guilty for being bad.

After she appeared on Terror Jr.'s music video "Three Strikes" in 2015, viewers speculated Jenner was the main female singer of the sultry track. She later took to Snapchat to deny these rumors.

Ever since that moment, fans have hoped Jenner would bring back this renowned persona, which memorialized her as internet royalty and kickstarted her makeup and social media career.

On Saturday, she listened to all decade-long pleas, sharing a 2017 throwback picture to Instagram where she’d asked Twitter followers a very important query. "If I just so happen to do a King Kylie collection what products would u guys like to see?"

The internet excitedly reacted to her comeback, which came paired with her pop singing debut “Fourth Strikes.” The makeup mogul shared sneaks and peeks of the music video on the platform that saw the rise of it all, Snapchat.

In the clips, Jenner is seen wearing her unforgettable 2014 teal waves and a skin-tight prison outfit.

The new tune plays similarly with the vibe of "Three Strikes," but now is performed in Jenner’s alluring tone.

"Turn you on like a light then you miss me like a flight," she sings. "Messed up three times, it's alright. I’m on my fourth strike."

In efforts to promote this new single and the upcoming "King Kylie" collection for Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner celebrated with friends at Urth Cafe.

In a recent Snapchat story, she is seen crying in one of Urth Caffé's locations while Hailey Bieber holds onto her and wipes her tears.

"Crying because we went to urth cafe [sic] was crazy of me,” wrote Jenner in the sentimental video.

"It's okay to be emotional, it’s cute,” said a friend behind the camera.

“Kylie you are really crying,” they said comfortingly, as Bieber pulled Jenner in for a hug.

Jenner also shared more of their recent outing on Instagram, where she cheerily said “order for King Kylie” as she filmed her friends holding matcha lattes.

But beyond her new look and special visit to this former Tumblr landmark, Jenner also changed her Instagram profile to a picture of her from this era, and wore the familiar snakeskin set from the “Three Strikes” music clip in promotional pictures.

While reviews seem to be mixed about the return of King Kylie, one thing is for sure — audiences can’t stop talking about it.

The King Kylie collection will be available on October 18th and will include two tribute lip glosses “like” and "literally” while launching a brand new shade, “she’s back.”