Elementary Teacher Arrested After Student Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted in Bathroom at 10 Years Old

Madison County Detention Center

The story came to light after the student, now 17, opened up to her therapist about what she alleges happened after her male elementary teacher followed her into the girls' bathroom amid a power outage at the school.

A 40-year-old teacher has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a student 12 years and younger for an alleged incident that occurred during the 2018-2019 school year, according to NBC affiliate LEX.

Charles Hamilton, who is both a girls' soccer coach at B. Michael Caudhill Middle School and teacher at Boonesborough Elementary School in Richmond, reportedly turned himself in after the investigation was launched on September 8.

In a statement released to the press, Madison County Schools stated that they were made aware of the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) investigation and on that same day, "Mr. Hamilton was placed on leave pending the outcome of the DCBS investigation."

The district emphasized that he remains on leave and will stay that way pending the outcome, assuring parents and students that "the district will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation."

According to the arrest warrant reviewed by LEX, the victim said that she had asked Hamilton to accompany her to the girls' bathroom during a power outage, saying that she was scared of the dark.

In an interview with DCBS, the teen said that she did not ask him to follow her into the bathroom, per court documents reviewed by the Lexington Herald Leader. She said that he did and waited outside the stall for her.

"When she left the stall, Hamilton then reached down and touched her over her clothes and asked her if 'This was okay,'" the warrant reads. She told investigators that his other hand was around her waist and back at the moment.

She said that she told him "yes" at the time because she had thought she was in love with him, per CrimeOnline, and thought that's what people in love were supposed to do.

Hamilton turned himself in without incident on Monday, per the Courier Journal, after an arrest warrant was issued. is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. His first court appearance is set for October 20.

If you believe you or someone else is the victim of child sexual exploitation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers 24/7 support for those in need at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or at report.cybertip.org . You can also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov .