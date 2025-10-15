General Hospital Star Kirsten Storms To Undergo Brain Surgery for Aneurysm

Disney

The soap opera star joked that her brain is "sorta lowkey rebelling against me" before opening up about her ongoing health struggles.

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms will undergo brain surgery for an aneurysm.

The television star took to Instagram on October 14 to give her followers an update on her health after she had a cyst removed from her brain in 2021, sharing that she believes her "brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me."

She shared that in January, she had a procedure done "where the doctor [threaded] a camera from my leg up to my brain."

"(It's a routine procedure, but the path inside your body that they lead the camera through is *insane*… THE CAMERA GOES THROUGH YOUR ARMPIT, guys. Your. Armpit.) Anyway, because of the *slightly* complex situation with the aneurysm (nothing bad, just not typical), it wasn’t coiled that weekend."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, coiling is a procedure used to block blood flow to the aneurysm, which is a weakened or bulging artery wall.

"Since I knew what an aneurysm was, the scan in January majorly freaked me out," Kirsten added in the caption.

The 41-year-old also shared that her best friend Emme Rylan -- who played her onscreen BFF Lulu -- was "crocheting the most beautiful sweaters, while my coiling procedure is being scheduled for sometime in the next 2 weeks."

Storms took a leave of absence from her long-running role as Maxie on the ABC hit this summer to move from L.A. to Nashville with her 11-year-old daughter Harper.

She revealed that her diagnosis was a reason for the move.

"Aneurysms (obviously) can be caused by stress ... and since the January scan showed a new, but very small, squatter (aka cyst) on my brain stem -- it was clear I needed to change some things in my life asap. For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me. The biggest reason for the move was Harper, but a lot of it was for my physical and mental health. And my overall happiness," she shared in an Instagram video in July.