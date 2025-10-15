Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Idea Timothée Chalamet's 'Girlfriend' Was Kylie Jenner: 'Kind of Punk Rock'

Venetia Scott for Vogue/Getty

"He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, 'That's so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you,'" Paltrow recalled Chalamet saying when they started working together for Marty Supreme.

We all have a friend like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Maybe they're not running million dollar companies, but they're the ones who don't know a thing about pop culture. While sitting down with British Vogue, the 53-year-old actress recalled her first time meeting Timothée Chalamet for their upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

"Everyone makes fun of me because I don't know anything. I was like, 'Do you have a girlfriend?' And he was like, 'I do,'" she began telling the publication.

"He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, 'That's so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.' I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it's a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it's kind of punk rock."

"But my point is I didn't know [it was] Kylie Jenner…"

Jenner, the 28-year-old reality star and makeup CEO has been romantically linked to Chalamet since 2023. She shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding this film, especially when images of the pair kissing on set for their roles went viral in October, 2024.

"Oh my God, all of my mom group chats were on fire. Everyone was like, 'Yes, GP, get it!' I'm like, 'Guys, calm down.'"

Paltrow's role in the upcoming film about table tennis is her first role in over five years, her latest being 2020's second season of the Netflix series The Politician.

"I'm good at it [acting]. I enjoy certain parts of it. It’s very much part of the story of who I am, but I don't daydream about it. I don't fantasize about what role I haven't played yet. I don't know why," she said of her return to the craft.

Something she does seemingly think about returning to is smoking. The Shakespeare In Love star hasn't touched a cigarette since she got married seven years ago, but admits she still thinks about lighting up.

"I miss it, though. I was saying to [husband] Brad [Falchuk], maybe when I'm 85, I'll start again. That'd be so awesome," Paltrow added.