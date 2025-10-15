Britney Spears' 1st Husband Jason Alexander Slams Kevin Federline Over Upcoming Memoir: 'Feeding Off It'

Getty

Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, is going after her second husband, Kevin Federline.

Jason has slammed Kevin's upcoming tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he reveals his side of his life alongside the pop icon.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, Jason slammed Kevin in a lengthy post accompanied by a mocking meme.

"Kevin, You Don't Get to Rewrite the Story Without Owning Your Role," Jason, 43, began.

"Surprise, surprise, it leans heavy on painting Britney in a bad light. As someone who's known Britney most of her life -- not just as her first husband, but as a friend who's seen what she's gone through -- I can't stay silent. Kevin, you don't get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it."

Jason was married to Britney for 55 hours in January 2004, while in Las Vegas, before the duo got the marriage quickly annulled.

"That's not what went down," he continued in his post before adding that Kevin was part of the problem when it came to Britney's partying.

"You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector. Instead, you were partying right alongside her -- the drugs, the alcohol, the chaos -- you were there for all of it. You weren't trying to pull her out -- you were feeding off it."

Kevin sat down with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of You Thought You Knew on Tuesday, October 21, during which he recalled the moment he allegedly caught Britney on the phone to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

"We're at the Fairmont in Santa Monica in one of the bungalows," he told the outlet.

"And I'm like, 'What's wrong?' I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something and maybe she was, like, having doubts. And she told me that she was on the phone with Justin."

"[I was like], 'We don't have to do this,'" he shared. "I didn't care if we got married or not."

In an excerpt from his new book, obtained by USA Today, Kevin alleged Britney cheated on him with a woman, claiming the incident happened during a wild night on tour in Amsterdam, back at the hotel.

"Britney and I went to our room, but shortly after, she said she'd be right back. At first, I didn't think much of it. The hotel floor was ours; they had booked it out for the entire tour, so everyone’s rooms were nearby. But as time passed, I began to wonder what was taking so long," she wrote, per the publication.

He said he later went looking for Britney and found her in a room with another woman.

"As I passed one of the rooms, I glanced inside -- and froze. There she was. Theresa was sitting on the edge of the bed. Britney stood between her legs, hands on her face, and they were (expletive) going at it. Full-on making out," he alleged.

Kevin was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007.