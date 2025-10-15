Kim Kardashian Admits She's Not Sure About Annual Price Tag of Her Glam - But 'It Could be $1 Million'

Call Her Daddy

"It could be $1 million dollars…this hair isn’t cheap," admits Kim Kardashian about her coveted, and evidently expensive, beauty routine.

Kim Kardashian apparently has no clue how much a milk carton costs, or whether her glam bill adds up to six figures or seven.

On Wednesday, Kardashian appeared on the newest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast where she opened up about how much she spends on her luscious locks and signature makeup, or at least how much she thinks she spends, and it isn’t cheap.

Often glammed by Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic, the SKIMS founder says she estimates around $1 million dollars on glam per year, but isn’t actually sure about the specific amount.

"I should know this actually," Kardashian confessed. "It could be $1 million dollars…this hair isn’t cheap."

The topic came up during a game of "Confess or Text" where Cooper proposed that the SKIMS founder answer a juicy question or text one of her famous contacts.

The playful game began with a bang, with Cooper inquiring how much the beauty mogul spends on glam.

Kardashian paused inquisitively before answering, "well…a lot," she said. "But if I’m filming my show then they pay for it, if I’m working then they pay for it, so I try to get it all paid for."

“Smart,” replied Cooper.

"But a tally," continued the former KKW Beauty owner. "I don’t have a concept of what certain simple things cost, which really ... I’d like to know more about what a milk carton costs."

Seeing her hesitancy, Cooper reminded her of the option to text one of her celebrity pals, to which she declined and continued trying to formulate an actual figure.

During the fun game, Kardashian also disclosed some details about her sleek and healthy hair, which she confirmed is not hair extensions. "My hair is up to here right now," she said, while pointing to her shoulders. "So we braided it up and just glued [the hair] on top."

Throughout her long-awaited appearance, The Kardashians star got candid about her relationship with former husband, Kanye West, their coparenting, her iconic and very lost and very gone diamond earring, and even her rumored facelift. You can see what she had to say about all of that and more in the video above.

And although Kardashian may not be sure about the true price tag of her glamming routine, she is sure about some of the many lessons of her life.