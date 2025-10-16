Brianna LaPaglia Reacts to Fan Questions About Ex Zach Bryan's New GF Looking 'Exactly Like' Her

YouTube/Instagram

"I think this is narcissism textbook 101 ... that's what narcissists do, they just go and find another version of you to date," the influencer said, adding that she's "flattered," but finds it "weird" that the country singer is "dating a new version" of her.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is sharing her thoughts on her ex Zach Bryan's alleged new girlfriend.

On the latest episode of her Plan Bri Uncut podcast, the influencer reacted to her ex's potential new relationship while responding to questions from fans who noted that her ex's rumored girlfriend, Samantha Leonard, looks "exactly like" her.

"Next question that I got a million times: 'Please, what do you think about Zach's girlfriend looking exactly like you?'" LaPaglia, 26, said.

"I think this is narcissism textbook 101 ... that's what narcissists do, they just go and find another version of you to date," she continued. "People are like, 'Are you creeped out? Are you mad? Are you annoyed? Are you flattered? I am flattered, to be honest, but I dyed my hair so that people stop sending me every single picture that he posts of her."

The podcast host added, "I don't want to see this. I don't indulge in anything that he does. The only time he comes across my desk is when he jumps over fences or, like, talks about ICE. Like, that's the only time he comes across my desk -- when he's in the news. I have him blocked on everything, so I only see articles when they come up on my For You page."

The internet personality went on to say that she's received DMs from fans who said they initially thought she was the girl in Bryan's photos, and thought she had gotten "back" with her ex.

"I'm like, 'Guys, no, that’s not me," LaPaglia said. "I literally dyed my hair for this reason. I was like, I cannot continuously keep being compared to someone. It's exhausting."

"It's crazy, and it's weird that he's dating a new version of me," she added, "but who cares at this point?"

Bryan, 29, was first romantically linked to Samantha Leonard in the summer after Leonard posted a photo of the two together at the Running of the Bulls event in Spain in July on Instagram. She then shared another carousel in August, in which she and Bryan posed together on a boat.

Just a couple of days after LaPaglia's comments, Bryan shared photos of Leonard on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. Alongside a shot of Leonard with her dog, the "Pink Skies" singer wrote, "mama's birthday week. I love ya baby." Bryan also shared a cuddled-up photo of himself and LaPaglia, and tagged the location as Provence, France." See above.

This comes nearly a year after Bryan announced his split from LaPaglia on Instagram in October 2024.

"I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he said at the time. "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her."

"With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry," Bryan concluded. "I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

A month later, in November 2024, LaPaglia opened up about the relationship on the BFFs: Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast, alongside co-host Josh Richards, 23, and former host Dave Portnoy, 48, alleging months of emotional abuse.

"I was made to hate so many things about myself I once loved," she shared tearfully. "I don't think that's how any relationship should ever be."

LaPaglia also claimed she was offered $12 million to sign an NDA.

"It was a moral battle, from the beginning I was like, "F you, I don't want your money,' but then I look at my family who comes from nothing and they were like 'take the money," she shared, adding she turned the alleged offer down. "I'm not going to be able to sleep at night if I take this dude's money."

Bryan has not directly responded to the allegations of emotional abuse.

During a recent episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, LaPaglia -- who can be seen on the current season of the FOX reality series -- broke down in tears as she detailed her "bad relationship" with Bryan.

When the directing staff (DS) asked LaPaglia about her intention for taking on the challenge of the show, she said, "I think I'm here just to not give up. I feel like I kind of gave up on myself last year, just mentally," explained the podcast post.