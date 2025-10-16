Britney Spears Dancer Speaks Out After Kevin Federline Claims She Hooked Up with Singer

Instagram/Getty

After Federline claimed in his new memoir he walked on Spears and a female dancer "going at it," the dancer took to social media to share her side of the story.

A female dancer accused of hooking up with Britney Spears in Kevin Federline's new memoir is speaking out.

In his book, You Thought You Knew, Federline detailed a night out in Amsterdam with Spears in 2004, while on the Onyx Hotel Tour. He claimed she left him alone in their hotel room, before he went searching for her -- and discovered her "going at it" and "full-on making out" with a dancer named "Theresa," who he credited with introducing them at a club about a month prior.

While he wrote the moment made him realize "this wasn't what I signed up for" and he began packing, "furious," he stayed with her.

The dancer in question, Teresa Espinosa, posted a lengthy reaction to Federline's tale to Instagram on Wednesday, after an excerpt in which he detailed the alleged hookup from the book started making headlines.

"I had the lovely honor of dancing for and with @britneyspears during the In The Zone promo that turned into The Onyx Hotel Tour," she began. "At the time (2003 to 2004), I felt the chaotic energy that was Britney's life just by being in proximity to her. Paparazzi were in full effect everywhere she went. She couldn’t breathe or sneeze without someone trying to capture a moment of her beautiful soul."

"At the time, I didn't have the words to explain my experience with her. I could see and feel that she was lost, with the world watching her every move. From my perspective, all she wanted was to be normal," she continued, before detailing the night they went to a club, Joseph's, and introduced Spears to Federline, who she knew from living in the same apartment building.

"When I saw Kevin, I thought, 'Kevin is cute. I should introduce them.' I'm not exactly sure how that innocent introduction turned into more than just a simple hang, and that's not my story to tell," wrote Espinosa. "I feel blessed to have shared the stage with her all over the world. She allowed me to live my dreams as a professional dancer and eventually asked me to choreograph the 'Outrageous' music video, which was never fully completed because she hurt her knee on set."

She then concluded: "And so here's my take: NO ONE will EVER know what it's been like to walk second in her shoes."

Spears has reacted more generally to the book, with her rep telling TMZ, "With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."

Spears also posted a lengthier statement about Federline to social media on Wednesday night, saying that the "constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life," she continued. "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves."