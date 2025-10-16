Jennifer Lopez Addresses Glee Star's Claims She Cut Dancers for Being Virgos

Getty

“I’m sure they knew I was joking —- or maybe they felt like I wasn’t,” expressed Jennifer Lopez about rumor she has a vendetta against Virgo dancers.

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight about claims she made astrological dance cuts.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, the singer was asked to confirm or deny rumors she fired dancers for their star sign, rumors that were popularized by Glee star Heather Morris.

"You know I've thought about this ... I do like to joke around," said The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress.

"I think I had maybe just had an issue with a Virgo, and I was like, 'If anybody’s a Virgo here, get out!’ But I didn't mean it ... they could walk away and say that, but I'm sure they knew I was joking — or maybe they felt like I wasn't. But it was absolutely a joke," she clarified.

The rumors began in 2022, after Heather Morris shared what she later clarified was a "hearsay" story about J.Lo on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast.

At the time, she said that while the pop star held an audition for a tour, she walked into the room and said to them, "Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?"

While she said she wasn't at the audition herself and had just heard the story, she added that Lopez then allegedly whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers who raised their hands, 'Thank you so much for coming,"

Although Lopez maintained this was simply a joke, comments on TikTok seem to have their own theories.

Under a clip of her interview, some pointed out that she didn't exactly deny the claim. "That was a yes," wrote one viewer, with another defending her alleged decision by writing, "in all fairness, Virgos can easily ruin a creative project with their analysis paralysis."