Jennifer Lopez Responds to Madison LeCroy & Alex Rodriguez Rumors on WWHL

Jennifer Lopez is breaking her silence on the rumors about her ex Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked about the rumors that Rodriguez was allegedly messaging the Southern Charm star while he was dating J.Lo.

"Jennifer, the Bravo-verse will kill me if I do not ask this next question," the host asked Lopez during her fifth time playing the late night show's game, 'Plead the Fifth.'

"It came up at a 'Southern Charm' reunion a few years ago… that your ex, A-Rod, was DMing one of the cast members," he continued. "And there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that that somehow led to your breakup. Is there anything you can speak to about that?"

Lopez -- who is no stranger to speculation around her personal life -- sat for a moment with the question before responding.

"You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like it's... I'm done with that," she said with a smile.

The audience applauded her answer, leading Lopez to join in, "Yes, yes, support! Support!"



Back in 2021, reports circulated that LeCroy hooked up with Rodriguez while he was still engaged to J.Lo.

LeCroy defended herself against the accusations during the Season 7 Southern Charm reunion. Speaking with Page Six at the time, LeCroy claimed the two have "never met up," but have "spoken on the phone ... randomly, but not [consistently]" in the past.

"That's the truth," she said, before saying they've "never been physical," calling him "just an acquaintance" and saying the situation was "innocent."

LeCroy added that A-Rod has "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" and blamed herself for telling "the wrong person" about their alleged communications for the rumors taking off. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible," she added, "I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

"All this stuff was a year ago ... it's being aired now," she added. In March 2021, it was rumored that A-Rod and J.Lo had called off their engagement. The two initially denied it at the time, before confirming their split the next month.

A source close to Rodriguez told E! News at the time that "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her." The former baseball player has continued to deny the rumors.

In May 2023, Rodriguez's rep, Ron Berkowitz, responded to LeCroy's claims about her alleged communication with the retired MLB star following her appearance on the "Pillows and Beer" podcast.