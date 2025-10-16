Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Pays Tribute on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Instagram

"Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you Liam," she wrote along side the intimate photo of the pair.

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is paying tribute to the late singer on the 1-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared an intimate photo of the pair to commemorate the day.

Payne unexpectedly passed away after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

The 31-year-old singer is survived by his young son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole. Payne's death came just a few days after Cassidy, who had traveled to Argentina with Payne, returned home to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

Kate's photo was a black and white picture of the pair in bed with Liam kissing her cheek. She also shared a second snap of the pair on her Instagram Stories showing her hugging Liam during a snowy break.

Following Liam's October death, a toxicology report obtained by TMZ revealed that Payne died from injuries sustained in his fall, with alcohol, cocaine, and a prescribed antidepressant in his system.

The "Strip That Down" singer did not hide his struggles with alcohol and drug use, even sharing he had a 100-day rehab stint in 2023.

Kate opened up about how she has managed her grief earlier this year on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, which marked the six-month anniversary of Payne's death.

During the emotional interview, Cassidy detailed the "beautiful" last day she and Payne spent in Argentina, sharing why it brings her "pain and peace."

She also recalled their final goodbye, including Payne's last words, which, looking back, are chill-inducing.

"On the last day in Argentina, my car was in the driveway and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase, and we were sitting on the couch," Cassidy told Shetty. "I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me, and how much I'm going to miss him, and that I can't wait for him to already be back in Florida because we were starting this new chapter of our life."

"We just bought a new house. We just got a dog. We just moved to America as well. I mean, I was living in England with him for two years. We just moved to, you know, my country," she added. "It was just all these new beginnings, and it was in just such a positive light."

She recalled, "I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on and on and saying to Liam how much I love him, and he laughed and he interrupted me and he just said, 'Kate, you're going to miss your flight. Your car's in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you're ever going to see me again.'"