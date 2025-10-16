Kevin Federline Recalls Moments Before Britney Spears Shaved Her Head in Memoir

Getty

"I couldn't let her see them. They wouldn't have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn't want to scare them," he wrote of his and Spears' sons, claiming the singer begged to be let into his home after checking herself out of rehab.

Kevin Federline is opening up about his recollection of events that led to Britney Spears' infamous moment in which she shaved her head, before going after paparazzi with an umbrella.

In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, per E! News, the former dancer -- who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 -- recalled what he claims went down before the singer shaved her head in a hair salon in February 2007, saying that his ex had been "acting so bizarrely."

At the time, Federline, 47, and Spears, 43, were going through their public divorce, a custody battle of their sons, Sean and Jayden, now 20, and 19, respectively, all while in the spotlight.

According to Federline, Spears had checked herself out of a rehabilitation center, before she allegedly "showed up at the gate, ringing the bell and shouting a bunch of things that didn't make sense."

"The only words that came through clearly were: LET. ME. IN. Over and over again. Then she started climbing the front gate … I stayed inside with the kids, trying to keep things calm. I couldn't stand to see her like this," he continued.

Federline said security did not let Spears in, writing that she was "in no condition to be around our kids."

"It was the right thing to do," he wrote. "I couldn't let her see them. They wouldn't have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn't want to scare them."

After allegedly being turned away, the DJ said Spears went to a hair salon, which was Esther's Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California, where she was reportedly denied her request to shave her head.

"When the stunned stylist turned her down, Britney took matters into her own hands, grabbing an electric clipper and shaving her own head," Federline recalled. "Eventually, she drove down the street to a gas station."

"That's where things escalated, the infamous 'umbrella incident' -- when she grabbed an umbrella and started swinging it at the paparazzi," he wrote. "They were having a field day. The photos from that moment wound up everywhere -- her shaved head, the wild look in her eyes."

According to Federline, the photos represented the "exact energy" Spears emitted when she had tried to get into his house.

"Seeing those photos later, I thought: This is what I was dealing with," he reflected.

Spears has hit back at Federline over the release of his book, with her rep telling TMZ, "With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."

Spears also posted a lengthier statement about Federline to social media on Wednesday night, saying that the "constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life," she continued. "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves."

"With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available," she added. "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

Meanwhile, Spears discussed her side of the story of what was behind her shaving her head in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

"I went into a hair salon, and I took the clippers, and I shaved off all my hair," she recalled at the time. "Everyone thought it was hilarious. Look how crazy she is! Even my parents acted embarrassed by me. But nobody seemed to understand that I was simply out of my mind with grief. My children had been taken away from me."

"Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," she explained, reflecting on the incident.

After being put under the conservatorship, however, Spears said she was "made to understand that those days were now over" -- adding, "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."