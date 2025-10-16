Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Why Keanu Reeves Was One of Her 'Worst' Guests

Getty

"I love the guy, but he's not good on talk shows," confessed Rosie O’Donnell, when asked about her best and worst interviewees.

Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about a few of her celebrity guests -- and named a surprising someone as one of her "worst."

O'Donnell appeared on Sam Pang Tonight in Australia this week, where the comedian reflected back on her iconic talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

When asked for details about the many celebs she interviewed throughout her show's run, she named Barbra Streisand as her favorite -- but shockingly gave the "worst guest" title to none other than Keanu Reeves.

“One of the worst, who, I love the guy, but he's not good on talk shows: Keanu Reeves," she declared.

According to O'Donnell, despite being "sweet," and looking "gorgeous," Reeves "would not answer a question," she explained. "I'd say, 'So, Keanu, how's it going? How are you feeling?' [He'd respond] 'Good.' We were live. We couldn't retape. I finally said after three minutes, 'You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.'"

In 1997, the actor stopped by her famous program to promote his film, Devil's Advocate, but after a few, briefly-answered replies, O’Donnell joked that "it's a talk show. We've got to ask questions."

Youtube comments pointed out Reeves’ "shy" and "adorable" demeanor throughout the interview, and how the comedian was able to encourage him to feel more at ease. "She is a master!” said another comment.

“You don’t do a lot of these shows do you? Do you hate them?,” asked O’Donnell.

“I’m not comfortable with them, but they’re fun. It’s alright,” Reeves explained, to which O’Donnell cheekily reply, “Do you want a snack or something?”

On Sam Pang Tonight, the comedian clarified that eventually Reeves returned to the show in 2001 “and got the hang of it,” emphasizing that Reeves is “a lovely man and a good-hearted guy, so I don’t wanna throw him under the bus.”

She also said that one of the absolute best guests to have on was Marti Short, calling him the "funniest and nicest guy."