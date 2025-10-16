Shannon Beador Reacts to Alexis Bellino's Wedding to Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen

Getty

"You don't give a s--t?" Shannon -- who dated John for four years before he moved on to Alexis -- was asked after she joked about their wedding photos being featured in a publication.

While appearing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the Bravo star made it clear she had seen photos of her ex-boyfriend John marring her former costar, Alexis.

“You guys, they got married and it was in People magazine two hours later, [so] priorities?" Shannon said on the Wednesday, October 15, episode.

"I looked at the photos. It looked pretty," she added.

"You don't give a s--t?" Jeff asked the Bravo star on Wednesday. "No," she responded.

"I don't [care]," she added. "Time heals everything -- and it makes you see more clearly."

Alexis and John told People on October 4 they tied the knot the evening before in Laguna Beach, California.

In a statement to the publication the happy couple said, "We envisioned a dreamy, romantic, rustic chic vibe with earthy elegance."

"Our venue gave us that perfect mix of natural beauty and privacy, nestled between the canyon and the sea. It felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean," they continued.