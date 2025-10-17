Florida Woman Who Got Pregnant In Jail by Fellow Inmate She Never Touched Found Guilty of Murder

YouTube

Daisy Link -- who was convicted in the fatal shooting of her longtime partner, Pedro Jimenez, in 2022 -- made worldwide news after she reportedly inseminated herself with the sperm from another inmate while she was awaiting trial, and gave birth to the baby last year.

The Florida woman -- who made headlines after becoming pregnant from a fellow inmate in jail without ever touching him -- has been found guilty of murder.

On Thursday, a South Florida jury convicted Daisy Link, 30, of second-degree murder in the killing of Pedro Jimenez, her partner of several years, and father of two of her children, in 2022, according to CBS News Miami, NBC 6, and Local 10. Link fatally shot Jimenez in the leg during a confrontation at her home in June 2022.

During the trial, Link testified that she acted in self-defense when she shot her longtime partner, claiming she just tried to "scare him off" and "didn't expect for [the bullet] to hit him," per NBC 6.

According to Link, she and Jimenez got into an argument after he came to her house uninvited and confronted her about allegedly cheating on him, to which she confessed. She claimed he tried to lock her out of her home, saying that it prompted her to grab the gun. Link then fired the weapon, with the bullet hitting Jimenez in the leg, before he died shortly after.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argued Link shot Jimenez in a moment of "rage" as her then-partner had been running in fear, per NBC 6.

During her testimony, Link alleged a history of abuse, claiming Jimenez had assaulted her only a few days before the shooting. As for why she didn't report the alleged violent incident, Link said, "I couldn't. I would have gotten deported. I would have gotten the kids taken away. That’s the father of my kids. It’s not like I didn't love him, I did."

On Thursday, Link's sister, Crystal Barretto, reacted to the guilty verdict, calling it "heartbreaking."

"I feel like it's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking for Daisy. It's heartbreaking for her children," she said, per CBS News Miami. "It's a very sad situation for her, for her kids and for the family because we all live through this event. It's traumatizing to everyone. I don't wish this upon anyone."

"I hope the judge takes into consideration all the evidence that was presented, the past domestic violence, history against Pedro and Daisy and the time she's already served. And also taken into consideration, her children and the new baby that was just born," she added, before also noting that "the fight is not over."

Regarding that "new baby that was just born," Link made worldwide headlines in 2023 after she became pregnant by reportedly inseminating herself with the sperm from another inmate, Joan Depaz, -- without meeting face to face -- while she was awaiting trial at the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Link welcomed a baby girl in June 2024. During an interview with WSVN last November, Link and Depaz called their child a "miracle." The pair detailed how Link became pregnant, claiming they formed a romantic relationship after speaking to each other through the A/C vents.

The plan -- which Depaz said will "go down in history" -- involved making a line out of bedding material, before he "put the semen in Saran Wrap every day like five times a day for like a month straight."

"He would kind of like roll it up almost like a cigarette and he would attach it to the line that we had in the vent and I would pull it through," Link explained. "From there, I had placed it inside of, you know, the yeast infection applicators? I had placed it inside of there and then from there, yeah, I administered it."

It took a couple of tries, but then Link was pregnant, and "very excited" about it. As of November 2024, the baby girl was living with Depaz's mother.

According to Local 10, Link's pregnancy was not mentioned during her murder trial.