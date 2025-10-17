Gretchen Rossi Accuses RHOC Editors of Not Showing 'Everything' Amid Slade Smiley Drama (Exclusive)

Getty

"That's not how it went down," Gretchen told TooFab exclusively, adding some of the Housewives were "like salivating at the mouth to try and get him to send" the recording of Tamra.

While attending the 2nd Annual GURUS Awards, presented by GURUS Magazine on October 12, Gretchen told TooFab exclusively why her partner Slade Smiley always finds himself getting involved in the drama between the cast members.

"It's hard for me when they don't show everything," Gretchen began telling TooFab of RHOC.

"Because when they [editors] just cut it up where it looks like Slade's just inserting himself, that's frustrating. Because that's not how it went down," she insisted.

During the current season of the series, Slade has been involved in allegations surrounding Tamra Judge's "leaked" recording at a music studio, which first made headlines in 2017. In a recent episode of RHOC, Slade hinted that he once heard a recording of Tamra allegedly being intimate with a rock star at a music studio when they were meant to be working on a song. A recording then surfaced online of Tamra working on a song with an unidentified man, seemingly proving that nothing sexual took place.

"It was very much the girls saying, 'Who has the recording? Who has the recording?' And I said, 'Slade has the recording.' And they're like, 'Well, we want it. We want it. Just play it. Just play it. And I said, 'No, I don't want to play it. I don't think it's nice. I should have never brought it up,'" she continued.

Gretchen alleged Slade received numerous calls "like salivating at the mouth to try and get him to send it."

"Then Heather [Dubrow] even sent him a text message like, 'Please send us the audio recording,' so when those elements aren't shown of how much they actually wanted the recording and they wanted it to be played, that's the part that gets frustrating," she maintained.

Gretchen however added, "I'm not obfuscating my responsibility on it because I definitely brought it up."

While Gretchen admitted it was something she shouldn't have mentioned, she shared how she was "triggered" of the memory when she and Emily Simpson we talking about doing karaoke.

"And I said, 'Oh, you think they're going to play my song?' And then she [Emily] was like, 'Does Tamara know you have four songs on iTunes?' And she was obviously saying that because she was like, 'Tamara would be making fun of you,'" she explained.

"So when she said that, it triggered me to think about the fact that Tamara had gone out and tried to sing herself and it didn't sound good. But yet she's making fun of Housewives singing. So, that's why it even got brought up. It wasn't out of nowhere, I just decided to bring this up. Unfortunately, it went too far when I said some other things and then Slade said some other things, but that had already been in the press in 2017," she added.

Husbands getting in the middle of Housewives drama is not new and happens across a lot of cities in the franchise. Sometimes the husbands are even brought into the reunions to air things out.

As for whether Gretchen believes the husbands should not be involved in the arguments that occur between the women, she said, "I would say typically yes, but the problem is the husbands get dragged in because the women are talking s--t about the husband."

"Slade's not one to have somebody talk crap about him and then not stick up for himself," she added.

The reunion is set to be dramatic, with Gretchen adding it was "fascinating," before agreeing with other cast members who called it a "a very dark ending."

"The architect of that dark ending will be exposed at the reunion," she added.

Along with the upcoming reunion, members of the RHOC cast will be heading to Las Vegas for BravoCon.

"I'm a little anxious because I hear it's just 40,000 [people] pandemonium, crazed fans. But at the same time, I hear that it's just incredible. So I'm excited," Gretchen said.

Lucky for Gretchen, she said she doesn't have any issues with any other Housewives -- " except for the girls in my own franchise" -- so she isn't nervous about bumping into anyone in particular.

"I actually have legitimate like friendships with a lot of the women in other franchises so I look forward to seeing all of them," she shared.

Gretchen joined Taye Diggs, Cynthia Bailey, Gleb Savchenko, Hilaria Baldwin and the stars of Selling Sunset -- including Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet, & Romain Bonnet -- at the 2nd Annual GURUS Awards, presented by GURUS Magazine. The Great Gatsby-themed soirée lit up Cicada Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

"I love this attire. This is my era. Like, if I had any era to have wished to have lived in, it would have been the 1920s," Gretchen said of the evening.