Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Into Younger Men' After Eric Johnson Split

The singer -- who split from her ex-husband of 10 years in January -- says men who are younger than her "like the confidence of an older woman."

Jessica Simpson's boots are made for walking ... all the way over to younger men.

The "With You" singer opened up on the red carpet for the All's Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night, where she let some details of her love life slide.

"I think I'm into younger men at the moment," she told Extra.

"When you're newly separated... I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older woman, I'm discovering."

She then added, "I am having fun!"

Simpson and Eric Johnson separated in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage, releasing a statement that they were living separately and co-parenting their three children.

The 45-year-old star is making an acting comeback with a guest role on the new Hulu legal drama All's Fair, created by Ryan Murphy.

"Rick Springfield is my love interest, so I got to get down and dirty with 'Jesse's Girl' … that was interesting," she revealed.

"I have never made out with a man that much older than me. It wasn't terrible," she added.

She added that her fans and the new series' audience will get to see some "hot and steamy stuff" from her.

"Stuff I definitely only kept for the bedroom. It's not nude or anything," she said before adding that her character has some "naughty sides."

Over on Instagram, Simpson shared a photo of her in her black latex look from the premiere, while saying "it was an honor and a dream come true to work for the singular creative genius" of Murphy. She also thanked Murphy and executive producers Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner "for the unbelievable opportunity to work opposite true ICONS of our time. I am so grateful."