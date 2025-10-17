Lily Allen Opens Up About Mental Health & Relapse Fear Amid David Harbour Split: 'Very, Very Bleak Places'

Getty

"I have a lot of compassion for my ex-husband. I think we all suffer," Allen said, looking back on her second marriage that came to a screeching halt earlier this year.

Lily Allen is addressing her mental state following the end of her marriage to David Harbour.

While sitting down with British Vogue, the 40-year-old singer looked back on the last few years of her life, saying she has been to "some very, very bleak places" emotionally, that timing, of course, lining up with their split.

Her comment come after she also revealed to her fans that at the beginning of 2025 that she took time off to focus on her mental health.

Allen told British Vogue she found herself not really eating, something she says she has had "real problems" with over the past "few years," adding that it got "really, really, really bad" during what the publication called the "thick of" the break-up.

Allen has been sober for six years and admitted she had feelings of relapsing.

"The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not to use them," she shared.

Luckily, the singer was so in touch with her mental health, she knew the next step for her was to put herself into a residential facility.

"I've been into those places before against my will and I feel like that's progress in itself. That's strength. I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, 'I need some time away,'" she revealed.

Rumors regarding Allen and Harbour's relationship coming to an end began at the end of last year. In February, sources confirmed to People that the pair had split. "Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split," the source said at the time.

Elsewhere in her interview with British Vogue, Allen emphasized that looking back she has realized "there were lots of good things" about her second marriage.

"My kids had an amazing experience living in America for five years, and I have a lot of compassion for my ex-husband. I think we all suffer," she added.

On the January 9 episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Allen admitted that she hasn't been in a good place as of late and feels like she's "spiraling."

"I'm finding it really hard to be interested in anything," Allen explained to cohost Miquita Oliver. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."

When Harbour was asked about the rumored split in an April interview with GQ Hype, the 50-year-old actor he played coy.

"Oh boy," Harbour said when the reporter first brought up the reports.

"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life," the Stranger Things star later added after a long pause, per GQ. "There's no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole."

Harbour -- who did not outright confirm or deny if he and Allen have separated -- added that he won't share more details because he does not want to encourage "a salacious s--t-show of humiliation."